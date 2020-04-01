Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Releases First Clip Online

Today, Warner Bros. Entertainment released a new, first look clip at Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, a new animated Mortal Kombat movie coming April 14 via director Ethan Spaulding and writers Jeremy Adams, John Tobias, and Ed Boon. More specifically, today Warner Bros. Entertainment shared a new clip of the movie that spotlights Johnny Cage, one of the franchise’s most prominent characters. And as you can see in the clip, Cage is voiced by the talented Joel McHale, best known for his roles in Community and the upcoming Stargirl.

In addition to Johnny Cage, the new clip — which runs at one minute and 37 seconds — also features Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, and even Raiden, all interacting with the Hollywood star with the world’s biggest ego. At the moment of publishing, no other character clips have been revealed, but presumably Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is planning on releasing similar snippets for every major character in the movie.

The new, feature-length film from Warner Bros. Animation — which is being made in coordination with NetherRealm Studios — is set arrive, digitally, on April 14, 2020. Meanwhile, two weeks later on April 28, a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD release will be dished out.

Below, you can read more about the upcoming movie:

“Based on the worldwide hit game created by Ed Boon & John Tobias, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge spotlights the once-in-a-generation tournament between the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm – a competition that will ultimately determine the fate of Earth and all its citizens,” reads an official pitch of the movie. “Lord Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, must gather the greatest fighters of his realm to defend it from the evil Shang Tsung in the battle to end all battles – Mortal Kombat!”

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the upcoming movie, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the animated film by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, last month Warner Bros. Entertainment released a brutal new Red Band trailer showing off the franchise’s iconic level of gore and violence.