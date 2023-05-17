Mortal Kombat 12 Reveal Date Announced

Mortal Kombat 12 will be officially revealed very soon. Mortal Kombat 12 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and that may come as a surprise given we know nothing about it. In fact, we didn't even really know it was coming out this year until it was randomly revealed by surprise during a Warner Bros. Discovery investors call. Ever since, we've been waiting for some actual concrete news, but a lot of time has gone by without any real details. There have been a few teases here and there, suggesting Mortal Kombat 12 will actually be called Mortal Kombat 1 and will be a reboot, but that's largely the only details we have on the game itself.

Beyond that, leaks have noted the game will release this September on current-gen consoles. It seems like all of this will likely be confirmed (or debunked) tomorrow, May 18th, as the official Mortal Kombat social media accounts are teasing news tomorrow. A cryptic video of a clock's seconds hand hitting the number one and then freezing before breaking was posted. At the end of the video, text that reads "It's time" tells fans to expect news on May 18th at 6AM PT. As of right now, we have yet to see what the extent of this will be. It seems likely it may be a cinematic, CG reveal trailer that gives us an idea of the story of the game and characters that may appear. With the PlayStation Showcase and Summer Game Fest coming up in the next few weeks, it's possible they may save a gameplay reveal for one of those to allow for a more padded out marketing cycle.

Either way, we can probably expect a lot of the ambiguous teasing to come to an end tomorrow. It has been four years since the last Mortal Kombat game, so fans are naturally chomping at the bit to see what the next game will do. Some fans hoped Injustice would make a return, but it looks like Mortal Kombat is the priority for NetherRealm at the moment.

