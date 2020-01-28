First Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Movie Trailer Released

The first trailer for the upcoming animated Mortal Kombat movie, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, is here! Despite the name, the trailer for the R-rated animated film seems to largely follow the basic premise of the franchise with a tournament between worlds featuring a whole mess of different fighters. Oh, and that includes Goro.

Other classic Mortal Kombat characters featured in the first-look trailer include Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, Kano, Sonya Blade, Johnny Cage, Shang Tsung, and more. It’s honestly a fairly stacked lineup, and while there’s mostly character introductions with some brief action, the trailer actually looks pretty good, overall.

Here’s the voice cast, courtesy of IGN:

Joel McHale as Johnny Cage

Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade

Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang

Patrick Seitz as Scorpion & Hanzo Hasashi

Steve Blum as Sub-Zero

Artt Butler as Shang Tsung

Darin De Paul as Quan Chi

Robin Atkin Downes as Kano

David B. Mitchell as Raiden

Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs

Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro

Grey Griffin as Kitana & Satoshi Hasashi

Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer

We’ve been sitting on this news for quite a while & are thrilled to announce the upcoming Mortal Kombat Animated feature! Scheduled for the first half of 2020 and its BRUTAL ! 😱 pic.twitter.com/UtliFQ7Gpc — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 18, 2020

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is set to release Spring 2020 on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital. There is currently no specific release date announced for the animated film, nor do we know exactly how much it will cost. Pure speculation based on these sort of direct-to-home video releases would place it around the $19.99 range, but who knows for sure. The upcoming live-action Mortal Kombat movie is set to release on January 15, 2021, a release date that was recently moved up by several months. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming animated film right here, and all of our previous coverage of the upcoming live-action movie right here.