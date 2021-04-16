The First Mortal Kombat Movie Funko Pops Are Up for Pre-Order With Exclusives

We've seen many Funko Pops from the Mortal Kombat video game franchise, but the very first figures based on the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot film has been revealed. The wave includes both common figures and exclusives, and we have all of the information you need to pre-order them right here.

Figures in the common Mortal Kombat Funko Pop lineup include Sonya Blade, Sub-Zero, Scorpion (with an unmasked chase), and Cole Young. However, you'll want to pre-order the Entertainment Earth exclusive glow-in-the-dark Sub Zero and the Walmart exclusive Scorpion first. After you've sorted those figures out, you can grab the rest of the standard wave here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth.

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on April 16th on both HBO Max and in theaters. You can check out the trailer right here. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here. The synopsis reads:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

