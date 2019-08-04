Mortal Kombat Writer on Whether the Games and Film Exist in the Same Universe

Will the upcoming 2021 bound Mortal Kombat movie take place in the same universe NetherRealm Studios — and Midway before it — have spent years creating with the video game series? Well, according to writer on the movie, Greg Russo, that’s very much still up in the air. However, he and others tapped for the movie have been talking to NetherRealm Studios about the topic and how to best combine all different forms of Mortal Kombat media. In other words, it sounds like the movie may end up taking place in the same universe, but for now we don’t know anything concrete.

“You know, I don’t know. I think that’s something that will be discussed I think down the line,” said Russo when talking to Comicbook’s Adam Barnhardt. “All I can say to that is that we have been talking to NetherRealm. I mean, it’s not like the film, because we’re all under the, I guess what is now the AT&T umbrella, you know. We’re all under that umbrella.

Russo continued:

“So we’ve talked to them, we have shared things with them and there has been discussions about how do we, if we’re all talking about the same brand and we’re all playing in that same sandbox, how do they find a way to integrate those different channels together? And that’s just really just smart business plan. If you have an interesting brand, how do you find ways down the road to make sure that the interactive team and the games team, and the film and et cetera, et cetera, all find interesting ways to tie into each other? But yeah, so I guess that’s the answer.”

Of course, if the movie does take place in the same universe as the games, that puts some level of limitations on both the games and the movie and any future follow-ups. However, if you can pull it off, it usually goes a long way with fans.

Mortal Kombat is poised to release in theaters on March 5, 2021. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming film, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.