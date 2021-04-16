Mortal Kombat Trends With Steve Harvey As Fans React to Jax Photo

By Kofi Outlaw

Mortal Kombat has released first-look images today, and they have certainly generated all kinds of attention for Warner Bros.' new movie reboot. However, as Mortal Kombat fans debate the merits of the new imagery and/or story details, one character from the ensemble is becoming a trending topic, for a pretty unexpected reason. The Mortal Kombat reboot's cast features Supergirl star Mehcad Brooks as Major Jackson "Jax Briggs, one of the breakout characters from the Mortal Kombat II arcade game. However, fans looking at the new Mortal Kombat movie photos can't seem to unsee the fact that Brooks's Jax looks a lot like show host Steve Harvey!

In fact, the Internet is lit up right now with Mortal Kombat fans and mainstream viewers alike all going in on "Steve Harvey" as Jax. Some fans think it's a hilarious comparison, while others aren't so keen on the idea of Mehcad Brooks' effots being overshadowed.

Scroll below for the breakdown of how people are feeling about Mortal Kombat (2021) Jax:

Let's Be Honest Tho...

I mean let's just be honest: there is a strong resemblance between Brooks's Jax and Steve Harvey. That's just facts. 

Odd Pair Trending

The pairing of "Steve Harvey" and "Mortal Kombat" as a trending topic has people more intrigued than either subject on its own. 

Stop Compairing Me...

This Steve Harvey/Jax debate comes in the same week that Harvey's looks are being compared to his daughter's new boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan. Just for context. 

Mass Confusion

This guy is joking, but there are a lot of mainstream viewers that won't realize that's not actually Steve Harvey in the photo. The age of misinformation continues... 

Behind-The-Scenes With Harvey

This Steve Harvey audio clip is funny enough, but pairing it with an animated character that's all teeth is just savage

Put Some Respect On His Name

TV fans and cinephiles cannot abide by this gross case of mistaken identity. Especially when you're swapping a Mehcad Brooks for a Steve Harvey.

Gimmie That Soul Back!

We imagine this is exactly how a Steve Harvey/Shang Tsung fight would go. 

Meme Marketing

At the end of the day, this weird trending topic is doing more to bring awareness to the new Mortal Kombat movie than the photos did. Internet gonna Internet. However you gotta trend, we guess... 

Mortal Kombat will be released in theaters and HBO Max on April 16th. Steve Harvey is on Family Feud, his syndicated radio show, and every other place he pops up. 

