Mortal Kombat Trends With Steve Harvey As Fans React to Jax Photo
Mortal Kombat has released first-look images today, and they have certainly generated all kinds of attention for Warner Bros.' new movie reboot. However, as Mortal Kombat fans debate the merits of the new imagery and/or story details, one character from the ensemble is becoming a trending topic, for a pretty unexpected reason. The Mortal Kombat reboot's cast features Supergirl star Mehcad Brooks as Major Jackson "Jax Briggs, one of the breakout characters from the Mortal Kombat II arcade game. However, fans looking at the new Mortal Kombat movie photos can't seem to unsee the fact that Brooks's Jax looks a lot like show host Steve Harvey!
In fact, the Internet is lit up right now with Mortal Kombat fans and mainstream viewers alike all going in on "Steve Harvey" as Jax. Some fans think it's a hilarious comparison, while others aren't so keen on the idea of Mehcad Brooks' effots being overshadowed.
Scroll below for the breakdown of how people are feeling about Mortal Kombat (2021) Jax:
Let's Be Honest Tho...
You couldn't tell me that Jax Briggs here doesn't look like Steve Harvey with a straight face
Also I didn't knew there was Mortal Kombat movie coming this year pic.twitter.com/B9uNrRCfa5— Souljen (@SouljenX7) January 15, 2021
I mean let's just be honest: there is a strong resemblance between Brooks's Jax and Steve Harvey. That's just facts.prevnext
Odd Pair Trending
Mortal Kombat and Steve Harvey trending together pic.twitter.com/j6fXkCuIZM— Flair [Monster] (@FlairGuyMonster) January 15, 2021
The pairing of "Steve Harvey" and "Mortal Kombat" as a trending topic has people more intrigued than either subject on its own.prevnext
Stop Compairing Me...
😂 RT @joshuachenault1: Between Chris Brown saying Steve Harvey looks like his daughter’s boyfriend and the Internet comparing him to Mortal Kombat’s Jax, I know that man is done with us today 💀 pic.twitter.com/dYzLbzFYmU— Youtube @AmorAntasia (@Amorantasia) January 15, 2021
This Steve Harvey/Jax debate comes in the same week that Harvey's looks are being compared to his daughter's new boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan. Just for context.prevnext
Mass Confusion
Apparently Steve Harvey is playing Jax in the Mortal Kombat movie..that’s dope pic.twitter.com/iXZzFYwlC0— Cal ⛺️ (@Skinny_Cal91) January 15, 2021
This guy is joking, but there are a lot of mainstream viewers that won't realize that's not actually Steve Harvey in the photo. The age of misinformation continues...prevnext
Behind-The-Scenes With Harvey
Steve Harvey telling jokes on the set of the new Mortal Kombat movie. pic.twitter.com/GXyksd1hiL— BRUCE (@bruce__kush) January 15, 2021
This Steve Harvey audio clip is funny enough, but pairing it with an animated character that's all teeth is just savage.prevnext
Put Some Respect On His Name
Folks are really out here confusing Mehcad Brooks for Steve Harvey in this Mortal Kombat still. pic.twitter.com/yht4ScgrNi— Jaz (@andallthatjazie) January 15, 2021
First of all, y’all need to put some respect Mehcad Brooks. People really tried saying that he looks like Steve Harvey in the new mortal Kombat reboot— Debra Bamidele ♿♏ (@Debrabamidele) January 15, 2021
TV fans and cinephiles cannot abide by this gross case of mistaken identity. Especially when you're swapping a Mehcad Brooks for a Steve Harvey.prevnext
Gimmie That Soul Back!
"Aww hell naw, you aint out here stealing souls...gimme that brick"
-Steve Harvey, Mortal Kombat 2021 pic.twitter.com/UtNBYPqzWC— Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) January 15, 2021
We imagine this is exactly how a Steve Harvey/Shang Tsung fight would go.prevnext
Meme Marketing
Living for these Steve Harvey in Mortal Kombat memes pic.twitter.com/r5jdZgO8WE— BruskPoet (@BruskPoet) January 15, 2021
At the end of the day, this weird trending topic is doing more to bring awareness to the new Mortal Kombat movie than the photos did. Internet gonna Internet. However you gotta trend, we guess...
Mortal Kombat will be released in theaters and HBO Max on April 16th. Steve Harvey is on Family Feud, his syndicated radio show, and every other place he pops up.prev