Does the Mortal Kombat Movie Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Mortal Kombat is out now on HBO Max and in theaters which means you’re finally able to see all the fights and Fatalities you’ve been waiting on. The movie runs for just under two hours, but once everything’s almost all said and done, is it worth sticking around until after the credits run to see if there’s anything left to watch such as a post-credits scene?

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Mortal Kombat Are Included in This Article

The idea of slapping content at the end of a movie in a post-credits setup for what’s to come has become a popular trend in many Marvel and DC movies and others that naturally transition into sequels, but Mortal Kombat hasn’t adopted that trend yet. That is to say that, no, there is not a post-credits scene at the end of Mortal Kombat. Once you’ve seen all the fights and the credits start to roll, you’re free to move on to something else or rewind it to watch it all over again.

Of course, if you’ve watched Mortal Kombat all the way through (here’s where we get more spoilery) it’s not surprising to see that there wasn’t a post-credits scene to watch. The way that Mortal Kombat ended is, essentially, the exact kind of thing we would’ve seen in the post-credits scene if there had been one. Sure, the movie could’ve ended by elaborating on the ending just a bit more and visiting the location protagonist Cole Young is now headed off to in order to give us a glimpse of what’s to come, but the way the Mortal Kombat movie ended has the same effect without making someone wait through the credits.

Even if there isn’t a post-credits scene, that doesn’t mean there aren’t secrets and references to uncover in the Mortal Kombat movie. It logically can’t include every Mortal Kombat character in just one film, especially if it has plans for more films afterwards, but it can still at least drop references to some of the rest of the Mortal Kombat roster in the film. We’ll highlight a few of those Easter eggs and other references soon after more people have had a chance to watch the movie.

In the meantime, you can prep yourself for the Mortal Kombat movie if you haven’t seen it by reading through the stories included in our latest ComicBook CRAM. The CRAM doesn’t stop just because the movie’s out, however, so be sure to check back there later for more post-release content.