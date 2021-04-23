ComicBook CRAM Presents: Mortal Kombat

After much anticipation and more than one delay, the Mortal Kombat movie is finally set to come to theaters and HBO Max this week. The new Mortal Kombat film featuring Sub-Zero, Scorpion, newcomer Cole Young, and a whole roster of fan-favorites from the iconic franchise will be the first live-action adaptation in decades and will notably be the first live-action Mortal Kombat movie to receive the R rating fans have been asking for.

Following our first installment of our ComicBook CRAM series focused on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, ComicBook.com is bringing you another week of breakdowns, opinions, and more focused on the Mortal Kombat movie to get you prepped for its release. We’ll look back at the history of the Mortal Kombat series, the characters who define it, and the importance of the bone-crunching, satisfying Fatalities that set Mortal Kombat fights apart from any other fighting franchise.

Once the movie finally hits theaters and home devices for HBO Max subscribers on April 23rd, we’ll continue the conversation by talking about what went down in the movie. That’ll include the biggest twists, the best Fatalities, and the implications for future Mortal Kombat adaptions that’ll spawn from this one.

We’ll have new content focused on these topics each day leading up to the movie’s release and afterwards, and we’ll collect them all below for easy reading as they come. Until then, you can prep for the Mortal Kombat movie by reading through our extensive backlog of stories from interviews, set visits, and press events focusing on the Mortal Kombat movie. You’ll find all those below separated by who’s doing the talking with more to come later.

Mortal Kombat heads to theaters, IMAX, and HBO Max on April 23rd.