Mortal Kombat Movie Producer Comments on Release Date Delay, First Trailer

Taking to Twitter, Mortal Kombat producer Todd Garner has commented on the movie's release date and when fans can expect to see the first-ever trailer. In the process, Garner seemingly suggests the movie has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the movie theaters around the world that have shut down as a result. Meanwhile, Garner also suggests that the release of the first trailer has also been paused for the same reason.

In addition to this, Garner has revealed that the movie recently reshot some scenes, though it's unclear what scenes exactly and how extensive this reshooting process was.

"Well, I thought by the casts’ social media you would’ve figured out we’re shooting a few more days," said Garner. "We’d always planned for it & thought we’d do it in March. The pandemic had other plans. We won’t have a release date for the movie until theaters re-open. Same for trailer."

We have reached out to both Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema for further clarification on Garner's comments and a potential delay. At the moment of publishing, a comment has not been provided, but if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

The Mortal Kombat movie is being directed by Simon McQuoid, who will make his directorial debut when the reboot releases. Joining McQuoid as producers are James Wan and Todd Garner. The former is best known as the co-creator of the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises, as well his producing and directing efforts across movies like Aquaman and Fast & Furious. Meanwhile, Garner has had his hands in a plethora of movies, including huge hit comedies involving Adam Sandler and Kevin James.

Penning the movie is Greg Russo, Oren Uziel, and Dave Callaham. Of the three, Russo and Callaham are responsible for its screenplay, while Russo and Uziel are responsible for writing the movie's story, which will be new and 100 percent original.

