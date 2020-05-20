Mortal Kombat Shares Giant Where's Waldo?-Style Seek-and-Find Poster

✖

The official social media account for the Mortal Kombat franchise has shared a wild, giant "Where's Waldo?"-style poster featuring characters from the iconic fighting game series. There is apparently 77 Mortal Kombat characters featured in the poster along with "1 very special guest." While seemingly not directly related to the recently announced expansion, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, it certainly doesn't hurt that its release is next week either. tktktk

The giant poster, which can be checked out in full below, was created by noted seek-and-find illustrator Gus Morais. In addition to sharing the full thing on social media, the fine folks at NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have also made a high-resolution version available for download. How many can you spot?

Where's Scorpion? Can you find all the Easter eggs @GusMorais has hidden in this Mortal Kombat collab? Download 4K version here: https://t.co/1UnBcMe0Er pic.twitter.com/MHKA1BQZ9O — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) May 19, 2020

Screw WALDO.... Where’s SCORPION? Kan you find all 77 MK characters (+?) in this image?pic.twitter.com/lFUApAX4cw — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 19, 2020

If you're looking to pick up Aftermath, there are actually a couple different options available to you. If you already own the base game, or the base game and its DLC, there are several different methods of purchasing Aftermath and its content. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection ($59.99) contains the base game, Aftermath, and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack in addition to 25 additional character skins. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on its own costs $39.99 while Aftermath plus the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack will retail for $49.99. According to NetherRealm Studios, the physical version of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available this coming June in the Americas only.

Additionally, folks that pre-order Aftermath in any of the above combinations will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch. The pack features three new character skins in the form of "Unbound Rage" Scorpion, "Son of Arctika" Sub-Zero, and "Kori Power" Frost. The skins should look fairly familiar to fans of the franchise, as they largely draw their designs from past entries.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia on May 26th. It is currently available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. As previously mentioned, players can pick and choose which version of the game to grab depending on how much of it they already own. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise right here.

