MrBeast Closing Massive $100 Million Prime Video Deal for New Series

Over the last several years, MrBeast, or James "Jimmy" Donaldson, has become one of the biggest YouTubers in the world thanks to his over-the-top escapades. Whether it's recreating Squid Game in real life or spending 50 hours in prison, he and his team have shown a flair for finding ways to go viral, and everyone is looking to get in on the action. To that tune, a new report claims that MrBeast is currently in the final stages of a deal that will bring his content to Prime Media to the tune of $100 million.

The deal was first reported by Puck News which mentions that this doesn't mean MrBeast will stop making YouTube content. In fact, as part of the deal, the first episode will first air on his YouTube channel before hitting Prime Video. It's not clear if that will continue throughout the entire series or if it's just a one-off thing, but we'll likely hear more about that when the deal is officially announced.

In many ways, this deal is the next step in the recent trend of YouTubers and other online personalities looking for ways to move beyond their original platform. That said, by putting at least the first video on his YouTube channel, MrBeast demonstrates that he knows he has to keep his audience happy. He's certainly had breakout success with other ventures, but YouTube is his main money-generator at this point and the reason most viewers know his name. He can't abandon them and move his entire operation to a new platform.

Currently, there's no announced release date for when this new series will start up, nor do we know exactly what the premise will be. According to Puck News, it will be a competition format, but that's all we know. Presumably, there will be a relatively large prize purse available for whoever competes, given MrBeast's usual fare, but that remains to be seen.

MrBeast X Advertisement Revenue

Speaking of MrBeast's usual fare, the creator recently uploaded one of his full videos on X (formerly known as Twitter) to see how much revenue it would return. The final total came out to around $250,000, and MrBeast almost immediately announced plans to share that money with several of his followers.

It should be noted that some think the platform has juiced his video's numbers to make it look like it performed better than it really did. It's not totally clear if that's the case, but MrBeast did call the views "a bit of a facade." He says, "Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is prob(ably) higher than what you'd experience."

Whether it's market manipulation from X's owner or not, it's impossible to deny that MrBeast's content is incredibly popular. Hopefully, we'll hear more about the upcoming Prime Video series in the next few months.