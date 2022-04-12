Magic: The Gathering Streets of New Capenna Exclusive Preview: Unlicensed Hearse

Take a joyride in an Unlicensed Hearse in ComicBook.com’s exclusive preview from Streets of New Capenna, the next expansion for Magic: The Gathering. Unlicensed Hearse — which fits perfectly with Streets of New Capenna‘s Magic meets gangster movies theme — is a rare vehicle artifact that costs 2 to cast and 2 to Crew. Unlicensed Hearse has an ability where tapping the artifact allows a player to “exile up to two target cards from a single graveyard.” Its power and toughness equal the number of cards exiled this way. As a colorless artifact, Unlicensed Hearse can fit into practically any deck and could see some synergy with vehicle-themed cards from Magic. It could see play as a sideboard card used to counteract decks that rely on graveyard shenanigans.

Chris Seaman created the art for Unlicensed Hearse. You can see the standard and borderless treatments for the card below.

Streets of New Capenna introduces the brand new plane of New Capenna to the Magic: The Gathering multiverse, designed with noir and art deco in mind. Five rival crime families, each representing a different wedge of Magic‘s color pie, rule New Capenna and vie for control of “halo,” the substance that fuels most magic on the plane. Streets of New Capenna‘s story kicks off with a disruption in the traditional halo supply chain.

Planeswalkers represented in Street of New Capenna include Elspeth, investigating happenings on the plane at Ajani’s request. Vivien is also on New Capenna, weighing the plane’s balance of nature and urban society. Meanwhile, the demonic planeswalker Ob Nixilis plots in the background under the guise of The Adversary.

The Phrexian praetor Urabrask is also at large on New Capenna. He’s the latest Phyrexian praetor to show up on another plane, following Vorinclex’s appearance on Kaldheim and Jin-Gitaxias’ machinations on Kamigawa. It’s a curious pattern leading up to Magic: The Gathering’s return to Dominaria and revisiting the Brothers’ War later this year.

Streets of New Capenna introduces some new mechanics to Magic: The Gathering. Players can use Connive to discard cards to put +1/+1 tokens on their creatures. Casualty can copy a spell at the cost of a sacrificed creature. Players can cast Blitz creatures at a reduced cost, but creatures cast this way die at the turn’s end. Alliance effects trigger when creatures enter the battlefield. Shield counters protect creatures until removed from play.

Magic: The Gathering‘s Streets of New Capenna set releases on Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic Online on April 28th and in-store on April 29th. Pre-releases begin on April 22nd.