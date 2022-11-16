MultiVersus Leak Seemingly Reveals New Playable Character

A new leak tied to the free-to-play fighting game MultiVersus has seemingly revealed one of the next major characters that will be joining the title's roster. Within the past day, WB Games and developer Player First Games kicked off Season 2 of MultiVersus and in the process confirmed that Marvin the Martian from Looney Tunes would soon be coming to the game. And while Marvin might be the next character entering the fray, it sounds like another Cartoon Network alumni could be added in the near future.

According to new information from a MultiVersus data miner by the name of Laisul, a new mention for "Aku's Mountain" was recently found in the files of the game to coincide with its Season 2 update. For those not aware of what this could mean, Aku is the villain of Samurai Jack, which is the action-packed animated series that first debuted on Cartoon Network back in 2001. Even though Aku is the character that has been mentioned in the game's files, fans are under the impression that the titular Samurai Jack would be the one joining the roster of MultiVersus as a playable fighter.

Although it's exciting to know that Samurai Jack could be landing in MultiVersus, it's worth noting that some other previously-leaked characters have yet to come to the game. Specifically, back in August, a major MultiVersus leak indicated that both Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch of the West would be appearing as fighters at some point. Currently, neither of these characters have been added to the game, which means that they could be in line to arrive before Jack. Then again, since Player First Games hasn't confirmed that any of these characters are coming to MultiVersus just yet, take everything outlined here with the typical grain of salt until we learn more officially.

Currently, MultiVersus Season 2 has already kicked off and has added a ton of new costumes, balance changes, and other additions to the title. If you'd like to check it out for yourself, you can do so on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms.

Are you excited to hear that MultiVersus could be gearing up to add Samurai Jack? And what other characters would you like to see added down the road? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on social media at @MooreMan12.