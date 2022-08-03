One of PlayStation's Best Games Becomes Steam Deck Verified

One of the best games on PlayStation is coming to Steam soon and yes, it is already verified for Steam Deck. The Steam Deck launched earlier this year and although it has its flaws, it has been praised by owners for its novelty and portability. Its essentially a portable computer with the form factor of a Nintendo Switch, allowing you to take a relatively powerful device and play some of the most renowned games on the market. You can even emulate games on it and install other apps to give it a more custom experience, but as PC gaming continues to expand, it is also introducing another major layer to the Steam Deck.

PlayStation has been expanding its library to PC with games like God of War and Days Gone and later this month, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will join the bunch. Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is already Steam Deck verified, so players will be able to take Spidey's adventure on the go. Of course, only time will tell how well it will perform, but verified means that it has been tested and approved for the device. It is essentially a seal of approval, so in theory, it should perform well enough to play the game start to finish. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered won't be the only Spider-Man game coming to PC, however. It has already been confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be coming to Steam later this year.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified! ✅ — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 3, 2022

Given Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered was bundled in with some versions of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it wouldn't be surprised if the spin-off also gets verified for Steam Deck. Both games are coming to PC seemingly to help get a wider audience interested in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which is slated to release in 2023. It should be noted that the sequel will only be on PlayStation 5, but given the pattern, it wouldn't be surprising if it comes to PC years after it has released.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered releases for PC on August 12th, 2022. Are you going to play Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on Steam Deck? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.