MultiVersus Surpasses Major Player Milestone

MultiVersus from developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games has hit a major milestone following the launch of its first real season last week. Despite having only launched in Open Beta on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on July 26th, the free-to-play platform brawler has already surpassed 20 million players. That's in under a month.

It helps, of course, that MultiVersus is a free-to-play video game. Additionally, while 20 million players have given MultiVersus a shot at least once, and the press release from Warner Bros. Games is happy to tout this fact, that is not necessarily a reflection of the number of daily active users or similar. Even so, it is an impressive feat so quickly, and with even more additions on the horizon it seems like the title might only grow.

Notably, Season 1 is still set to add a number of new playable fighters to the game's roster. Morty Smith and Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty are both set to join up this season in addition to Black Adam from DC Comics and Stripe from Gremlins. MultiVersus Season 1 is also set to add new Classic Arcade and Ranked modes. And all of that is just this first season.

As noted above, MultiVersus Season 1 is currently available. The first of the upcoming Season 1 roster additions, Morty, is set to join the title on August 23rd. In general, MultiVersus is currently available in Open Beta on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The video game is a free-to-play platform brawler with a focus on 2-on-2 team fights. The title includes full cross-play support as well as server-based rollback netcode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the free-to-play platform brawler video game right here.

Have you had a chance to play MultiVersus for yourself as of yet? What do you think about the fact that it has already surpassed 20 million players? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!