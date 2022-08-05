MultiVersus Developer Working on "Big Overhaul" of Key System

Ever since the free-to-play platform brawler MultiVersus launched into Open Beta at the end of July, Player First Games co-founder and MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh has been responding to questions and comments about what's coming down the pipeline for the title from tweaks and changes to teasing new characters and more. Late last night, Huynh confirmed that the developer is "working on a big overhaul" for a key system.

More specifically, Huynh responded to a question about updates to Finn from Adventure Time with an explanation that the team would be looking at the character, but that the developer was currently working on overhauling the hitboxes and hurtboxes in the video game. If you're not familiar, when it comes to video games like MultiVersus, hitboxes and hurtboxes are an integral part of matches.

"We'll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don't want too many moving parts," shared Huynh over on Twitter. You can check out the tweet for yourself embedded below:

We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) August 5, 2022

Basically, hitboxes and hurtboxes are invisible grids that are part of characters and their moves and make up the core parts of a hit detection system. Hitboxes determine the exact ranges of attacks and hurtboxes determine exactly where on a character's body counts as a hit when the two collide. Tweaking both, making some kind of "big overhaul," is a big deal in any fighting video game. What that might actually look like in MultiVersus, should the overhaul make it to the live version of the video game, remains to be seen.

In general, MultiVersus is currently available in Open Beta on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The video game is a free-to-play platform brawler with a focus on 2-on-2 team fights. The title includes full cross-play support as well as server-based rollback netcode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the free-to-play platform brawler video game right here.

What do you think about the MultiVersus team working on an overhaul for its hit detection system? Have you been playing MultiVersus since it launched into Open Beta in late July? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!

