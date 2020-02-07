Mythic Quest Star Ashly Burch Compares Show to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Office

The newest series to land on Apple TV+ is Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, a nine-episode workplace comedy about a game studio that’s trying to continue growing the biggest game in the world. That game’s called Mythic Quest, and it’s got a talented group of developers behind it as they work on their “Raven’s Banquet” content update. The show itself has its own stacked cast of actors and producers behind it including familiar faces like Rob McElhenney from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Ashly Burch, an actress and voice actress who’s quite familiar with the video game industry due to her numerous roles in major games.

You’d expect to see influences of It’s Always Sunny in Mythic Quest given that McElhenney, Megan Ganz, and Charlie Day are all serving as executive producers with McElhenney playing a key on-screen role, but the question around any new show is always the same: What other shows is it similar to? In an interview with Burch who plays the role of a game tester named Rachel and also has writing credits on the show, we asked her to break down the show’s influences and which audiences it might appeal to. She said it’s got the “super funny” aspect of It’s Always Sunny, but it goes beyond that in different ways.

“I think the nice thing about it too, is that it’s a little bit different from Sunny in that it has moments of sweetness in a way that Sunny doesn’t, as much,” Burch said. “The characters … There’s a love story between my character and Imani Hakim’s character. There are moments of sweetness between Rob [Mc and Charlotte Nicdao’s character. So, it’s definitely got the sort of biting humor of Sunny, but it’s also got a bit of a heart behind it as well.”

Before the show released, those interested in it drew the obvious comparisons to It’s Always Sunny but also to the HBO show Silicon Valley. Burch said the latter comparison makes sense in a way but that Mythic Quest is probably closer to other workplace comedies like The Office.

“I mean, obviously, the Silicon Valley comparison makes sense based on the fact that it’s a tech company, but I do think that it’s closer in my mind to something like a Parks and Rec, or like an Office, just in terms of you start to really love and connect with the characters and their relationships,” Burch said. “Then there’s a weird sort of dysfunctional family feel to it.”

We’ll have more on our talk with Burch about Mythic Quest and more soon. Until then, you can get started on Mythic Quest by watching all nine episodes now that they’re out on Apple TV+.