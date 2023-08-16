NASCAR Arcade Rush Release Date Revealed

Earlier this summer, GameMill, the publisher behind Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, announced that it was partnering with NASCAR to make a new arcade racing loosely based around the mega-popular racing circuit. Today, the team dropped the first-ever NASCAR Arcade Rush trailer, also revealing the release date. The latest game from developer Team6 Game Studios is due out on September 15 and it looks like it will fit perfectly in the arcade racer genre. At launch, NASCAR Arcade Rush will come to PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.

If you've never heard of Team6 Game Studios, you're probably not alone. That said, the NASCAR Aracade Rush developer does have a long history of making arcade racers. Granted, some of that history has been tainted by low-quality releases, but with how well GameMill has been doing recently with games like Nick All-Star Brawl and Cruis'n Blast, Arcade Rush could fill the NASCAR niche, giving fans a low-stakes, fun game to dig into.

From the trailer, it definitely looks like the team is trying to stick relatively close to the vibes seen in Cruis'n Blast. It's full of color, and the tracks feature all kinds of wild jumps and boosts that feel more like Hot Wheels than NASCAR. It does claim that some of the more legendary tracks have been re-imagined, so we'll probably see jumps over a pool of sharks added to the Daytona 500 and other wild twists like that. Either way, the trailer definitely makes the game look like a blast to play, but we won't know for sure until we get our hands on the game.

If nothing else, NASCAR fans are sure to be excited that someone is taking another stab with the license and delivering something out of the ordinary. After all, NASCAR Rivals didn't exactly set the world on fire in 2022, so racing fans have to be hopeful that giving someone else a chance will turn out positively. They'll know for sure when NASCAR Arcade Rush comes to shelves on September 15.