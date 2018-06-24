NBA 2K19 Cover Star Reportedly Leaked

We already know LeBron “King” James will be the cover star of the anniversary edition of the upcoming NBA 2K19, but we don’t know who will adorn covers of the game’s standard edition.

However, thanks to a new leak, it appears we now do: and it’s none other than the “Greak Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The leak comes way of Reddit (via adunne18) who posted the following image of what appears to be a picture of the cover.

The image is further validated with the following video from a YouTube user by the name of Blake Ross, which shows the same cover.

Apparently, the cover leak surfaced briefly on the main menu of NBA 2K18, in what is likely a promotion for the game that was slipped out the door too early.

As with any leak, it’s also possible this is fake. For all we know the cover star is coach Kendrick Perkins in a suit, to which I say, it better be.

In all seriousness, Giannis Antetokounmpo on the cover makes sense and would come as no surprise. However, Russel Westbrook, James Harden, Kevin Durant, and even Anthony Davis all make a good case as well.

One of the best players in the NBA, the Greek star plays his trade at the Milwaukee Bucks where he’s picked up the nickname “Greak Freak” due his insane level of athleticism. While he primarily plays forward, he can play guard thanks to his excellent handles. In the 2016-2017 season he became the first player in NBA history to finish in the Top 20 in all five major statistical categories (points, assists, rebounds, steals, and blocks).

The 15th pick in the 2013 NBA draft, Antetokounmpo has exceeded expectations, and at the young age of 23 he has plenty of room to grow. In other words, even if he doesn’t make the cover this year, his time will surely come.

NBA 2K19 is poised to release on September 11th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

