NBA 2K22 Gets New Update Prior to Season 7, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for NBA 2K22 has now been released across some platforms prior to the launch of Season 7 later this week. With the NBA Playoffs in full swing, 2K Games is still in the process of supporting NBA 2K22 until the season winds down. Luckily, this means that players can look forward to another season of content dropping in only a few short days.

In a general sense, update 1.12 for NBA 2K22 doesn't make a number of drastic changes to the game. A high amount of players and coaches have now had their likenesses updated and developer Visual Concepts has also squashed a few lingering bugs. Other than this, though, the patch mainly just sets the stage for Season 7, which will go live on Friday, May 20th.

It's worth noting that this patch for NBA 2K22 has only rolled out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles at this point in time. An ensuing update for Season 7 will likely roll out for other platforms in the near future, though, so stay tuned.

If you would like to get a full look at the patch notes of this new NBA 2K22 update, you can find them below.

GENERAL:

Preparations for NBA 2K22 Season 7, launching this Friday, May 20th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

XP Coin inventory will now properly update after receiving one from a quest reward without the need to re-enter MyCAREER.

The following players and coaches have received new scans and/or had general likeness or tattoo updates made to them:

NBA

Derrick Rose

Jimmy Butler

Otto Porter

T.J. McConnell

Terry Rozier

D'Angelo Russell

Jaylen Brown

Jordan Poole

James Wiseman

Zeke Nnaji

Jaden McDaniels

Jalen Green

Sam Hauser

Jose Alvarado

Aaron Henry

Trendon Watford

Justin Champagnie

Ömer Yurtseven

Salim Stoudamire

Cazzie Russell

Théo Maledon

Isaiah Joe

Paul Reed

Lamar Stevens

Sean McDermott

Brodric Thomas

Devin Cannady

Miles McBride

Joe Wieskamp

Isaiah Livers

David Johnson

Brandon Boston Jr.

Jericho Sims

WNBA

Kelsey Plum

Moriah Jefferson

Tiffany Hayes

Elizabeth Williams

Angel McCoughtry

Kia Nurse

Rebecca Allen

Bria Hartley

Epiphanny Prince

Kiah Stokes

Kia Vaughn

Diana Taurasi

Stephanie Talbot

Ariel Atkins

Tianna Hawkins

Myisha Hines-Allen

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Chelsea Gray

Riquna Williams

Odyssey Sims

Sue Bird

Jewell Loyd

Breanna Stewart

Natasha Howard

Jordin Canada

Mercedes Russell

Sami Whitcomb

Courtney Williams

Alyssa Thomas

Jonquel Jones

Chiney Ogwumike

Betnijah Laney

Allisha Gray

Kayla Thornton

Theresa Plaisance

Brianna Turner

Arike Ogunbowale

Kennedy Burke

Katie Lou Samuelson

Jackie Young

Sophie Cunningham

Marina Mabrey

Megan Gustafson

Satou Sabally

Tyasha Harris

Megan Walker

Ezi Magbegor

Aari McDonald

Michaela Onyenwere

Didi Richards

Awak Kuier

GAMEPLAY:

Fixed a rare issue in which a made shot will not count after a defensive goaltending violation occurs.

Fixed an improper animation transition that allowed players to unrealistically change momentum and direction when branching from a quick stop move to a hop step gather.

Fixed an issue that caused zeroed out stats to display on the match up screen in the REC.

MyTEAM: