NBA 2K22 Gets New Update Prior to Season 7, Patch Notes Revealed
A new update for NBA 2K22 has now been released across some platforms prior to the launch of Season 7 later this week. With the NBA Playoffs in full swing, 2K Games is still in the process of supporting NBA 2K22 until the season winds down. Luckily, this means that players can look forward to another season of content dropping in only a few short days.
In a general sense, update 1.12 for NBA 2K22 doesn't make a number of drastic changes to the game. A high amount of players and coaches have now had their likenesses updated and developer Visual Concepts has also squashed a few lingering bugs. Other than this, though, the patch mainly just sets the stage for Season 7, which will go live on Friday, May 20th.
It's worth noting that this patch for NBA 2K22 has only rolled out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles at this point in time. An ensuing update for Season 7 will likely roll out for other platforms in the near future, though, so stay tuned.
If you would like to get a full look at the patch notes of this new NBA 2K22 update, you can find them below.
GENERAL:
- Preparations for NBA 2K22 Season 7, launching this Friday, May 20th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!
- XP Coin inventory will now properly update after receiving one from a quest reward without the need to re-enter MyCAREER.
- The following players and coaches have received new scans and/or had general likeness or tattoo updates made to them:
NBA
- Derrick Rose
- Jimmy Butler
- Otto Porter
- T.J. McConnell
- Terry Rozier
- D'Angelo Russell
- Jaylen Brown
- Jordan Poole
- James Wiseman
- Zeke Nnaji
- Jaden McDaniels
- Jalen Green
- Sam Hauser
- Jose Alvarado
- Aaron Henry
- Trendon Watford
- Justin Champagnie
- Ömer Yurtseven
- Salim Stoudamire
- Cazzie Russell
- Théo Maledon
- Isaiah Joe
- Paul Reed
- Lamar Stevens
- Sean McDermott
- Brodric Thomas
- Devin Cannady
- Miles McBride
- Joe Wieskamp
- Isaiah Livers
- David Johnson
- Brandon Boston Jr.
- Jericho Sims
WNBA
- Kelsey Plum
- Moriah Jefferson
- Tiffany Hayes
- Elizabeth Williams
- Angel McCoughtry
- Kia Nurse
- Rebecca Allen
- Bria Hartley
- Epiphanny Prince
- Kiah Stokes
- Kia Vaughn
- Diana Taurasi
- Stephanie Talbot
- Ariel Atkins
- Tianna Hawkins
- Myisha Hines-Allen
- Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
- Chelsea Gray
- Riquna Williams
- Odyssey Sims
- Sue Bird
- Jewell Loyd
- Breanna Stewart
- Natasha Howard
- Jordin Canada
- Mercedes Russell
- Sami Whitcomb
- Courtney Williams
- Alyssa Thomas
- Jonquel Jones
- Chiney Ogwumike
- Betnijah Laney
- Allisha Gray
- Kayla Thornton
- Theresa Plaisance
- Brianna Turner
- Arike Ogunbowale
- Kennedy Burke
- Katie Lou Samuelson
- Jackie Young
- Sophie Cunningham
- Marina Mabrey
- Megan Gustafson
- Satou Sabally
- Tyasha Harris
- Megan Walker
- Ezi Magbegor
- Aari McDonald
- Michaela Onyenwere
- Didi Richards
- Awak Kuier
GAMEPLAY:
- Fixed a rare issue in which a made shot will not count after a defensive goaltending violation occurs.
- Fixed an improper animation transition that allowed players to unrealistically change momentum and direction when branching from a quick stop move to a hop step gather.
- Fixed an issue that caused zeroed out stats to display on the match up screen in the REC.
MyTEAM:
- Addressed an issue preventing the "Somewhere over the…" Trophy/Achievement from being unlocked on PS4 /XB1 when the Unicorn Ball is obtained on PS5/Xbox Series X|S.
- Fixed player reveal walkouts when 'Flip All' is used while highlighting a Dark Matter player card.