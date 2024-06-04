NBA 2K24 Drops Latest Player Rating Update Ahead of the Finals

Later this week, the NBA Finals will kick off with the Boston Celtics taking on the Dallas Mavericks for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. As the season hits its apex, the team at 2K Sports has released a new player rating update in NBA 2K24, giving massive boosts to several of the game's biggest stars. It's worth noting that, since all of the other teams are currently on vacation, you won't see any updates for anyone outside of the Mavericks and Celtics. Interestingly, one of the players NBA 2K24 didn't touch is superstar Luka Doncic who has been dominating for the Mavs in the Playoffs. Fortunately, his teammate has gotten a nice boost, making the Mavs' roster that much better.

Kyrie Irving is one of the many players on the Mavericks who have stepped up around Luka to help lead the team to the Finals. The one-time champion has brought the grit the team needs, filling holes around his superstar to fend off every challenger in the West. Meanwhile, both Celtics stars have received a boost in this update. Jayson Tatum has been on a tear throughout the Eastern Conference, dropping 30 points a night to help sweep the Pacers. His running mate Jaylen Brown dropped a 40-piece in Game 2 against the Pacers but has been solid all season playing second banana to Tatum.

A few role players have also gotten nice upgrades from both teams. Daniel Gafford's length has been a major boost for the Mavericks, especially against teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves. He'll be a key factor in the Mavs' plans for success against Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. For the Celtics, Derrick White has been playing some of the best basketball of his career during the Playoffs and has received a nice boost to recognize that fact.

Below, you'll find the full breakdown of updated player ratings. NBA 2K24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

NBA 2K24 June 4th Player Rating Update

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum: 96 OVR (+1)

Jaylen Brown: 93 OVR (+2)

Derrick White: 87 OVR (+1)

Payton Pritchard: 79 OVR (+1)

Luke Kornet: 77 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman Sr.: 76 OVR (+2)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 73 OVR (+1)

Dallas Mavericks