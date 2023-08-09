NBA 2K24 Reveals Top 10 Player Ratings

NBA 2K24 is set to launch on September 8 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC consoles. Thus far, 2K has been holding most of its cards very close to its chest, only revealing a few scant details since announcing that Kobe Bryant is this year's cover athlete. That's all going to change very soon, as the first big info dump is coming on August 14 and will show off the improvements the team has made to gameplay. That said, the team at 2K isn't going to miss an opportunity to tease fans and has released the day-one NBA 2K24 ratings for the top players in the league.

Of course, this is just one of many ratings drops for NBA 2K24. Last week, we learned a few of the top rookie ratings, including the reveal that Portland Trailblazers guard Scoot Henderson is going to start as a 78 this season. However, this drop lets players see who's going to rank as the best of the best when the NBA 2K24 season kicks off. The whole thing gets started with reigning NBA Champion Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who is actually rated a full two points better than any other player in 2K. Here's the full list of the top 12 players in NBA 2K24:

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić: 98 OVR

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokunpo: 96 OVR

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James: 96 OVR

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid: 96 OVR

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant: 96 OVR

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry: 96 OVR

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic: 95 OVR

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum: 95 OVR

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler: 95 OVR

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard: 94 OVR

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker: 94 OVR

Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard: 94 OVR

NBA 2K24 launches on September 8 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. As mentioned, we'll get our first look at gameplay on August 14, and 2K will follow that up with a deep dive into The W, MyNBA, and Mamba Moments on August 21. Then, we'll get a look at MyCareer, The City, and MyTeam on August 28 before 2K reveals the contents of Season 1 on September 4.