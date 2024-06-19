NBA 2K25 May Have Revealed Cover Athlete

With the NBA Finals wrapping up recently, the developers at Visual Concepts and 2K Sports will soon be getting ready to unveil NBA 2K25. Last year, the team started to reveal cover athletes and editions at the beginning of July and it will likely do the same in about two weeks. However, the team might be teasing the cover athlete for NBA 2K25 a little earlier than expected. Recently, the team posted a new video to the official NBA 2K Twitter account, which features a player from the championship-winning Boston Celtics. That's not enough to assume the team is teasing its cover player, but when combined with a recently leaked trademark patent, it seems possible that Jayson Tatum will be NBA 2K25's cover athlete.

The Twitter video is a 30-second montage of Tatum's career leading up to winning this year's title. The important bit comes at the very end when the words "Ball Over Everything" appear on the screen. That might seem like nothing at first, but leaker Kurakasis recently noted on Twitter that NBA 2K parent company Take-Two Interactive filed a new trademark for that phrase in Europe and the US. While far from confirmed, that suggests this video is hinting toward NBA 2K25.

Now, it's important to remember that, at this point, this is only a rumor. NBA 2K would obviously want to post a video capitalizing on the Celtics winning a title, so this could be nothing. Even if they are teasing NBA 2K25 by including what appears to be the new trademarked slogan, that doesn't necessarily mean Jayson Tatum will be the cover athlete.

Tatum does fit the bill of players 2K generally uses when bringing in modern players for covers, but several other potential athletes would make just as much sense. Take, for example, Anthony Edwards, a budding superstar with more charisma than nearly anyone in the league. With how marketable Ant has been so early in his career, it wouldn't be surprising to see him named this year's cover athlete. 2K will also probably want to use Victor Wembanyama relatively soon. Even though he's only coming off his rookie season, he's one of the most popular players in the NBA and a surefire future cover athlete as long as he stays healthy.

Fortunately, we probably don't have to wait much longer to learn who the cover athlete will be in NBA 2K25. The team will likely start to announce those details within the next few weeks as they begin gearing up to release the game this fall. For now, players can jump into NBA 2K24 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.