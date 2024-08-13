NBA 2K25 GM Mode Adds More RPG Elements, the Curry Era, and More

NBA 2K25 launches next month and developer 2K Sports has been dropping new details about the game over the last few weeks. Thus far, players have gotten a gameplay breakdown and a first look at MyCareer and MyPlayer. Today, the team pulled back the curtain on MyGM, the franchise mode that’s become one of 2K’s main selling points over the last few years as microtransactions have overtaken most other modes. With NBA 2K25, the team is adding even more RPG elements to the mix, giving players new ways to build a franchise and adding quite a bit of replayability to the mode.

When starting a new GM Mode save in NBA 2K25, you’ll first need to choose your GM’s backstory. This gives you specific abilities and perks that can impact how you build a roster. For example, if you’re an ex-player, you’ll have an easier time maintaining team chemistry, while the “Closer” gets better deals from opposing GMs at the trade table. There are 55 Perks, but you can’t get all of them, which means each save presents an opportunity to switch things up. Plus, each backstory has two unique Perks. One is unlocked at GM creation and the other unlocks as you level up.

On top of the new GM creator, you’ll notice new conversations that help shape your team’s goals. Your stats decide which dialog options are available, meaning players with high charisma can set easier goals. It’s a bit like the dialog system you’d see in classic RPGs like Fallout. 2K has also added a new MyGM building where players can walk around and interact with their staff. Think of a more corporate version of The City from MyPlayer.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a new year of MyGM without an addition to the MyEra version of the mode. 2K introduced the historical mode a few years ago and has slowly added new eras each year since. In NBA 2K25, the team is adding the Curry Era, which starts in 2016 when the Golden State Warriors added Kevin Durant to one of the best teams in NBA history. If you’re not controlling the Warriors, it’s going to be tough to come out on top during this Era, but the challenge should be fun for veteran players.

NBA 2K25 launches on September 6th for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.