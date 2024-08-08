NBA 2K25 Lets Players Create a Dynasty in MyCareer

NBA 2K25 is due out next month and developer 2K Sports has slowly been releasing updates to build hype before launch. While the team has yet to share pure gameplay, today, 2K dropped the full details about all of the changes coming to MyCareer and MyPlayer. Last year, the team added the GOAT Rankings to MyCareer to help players see where they stack up alongside the all-time greats. With NBA 2K25, the team is spreading the love to your full team and asking players to create the next great NBA dynasty. It’s not just a graphical addition because 2K is letting players unlock new abilities based on the success of their dynasty.

Like last year, players will need to play Key Games throughout the NBA season, which gives you goals you need to complete to gain rewards. This year, those rewards include Dynasty Badges that you can equip to improve your teammates in key ways. There are 18 Badges to earn and each badge has three different levels, meaning there will be a ton to unlock on your way to surpassing the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, you’ll first need to create your player before hopping into your NBA journey. This year’s MyPlayer Builder is bringing back Community Builds and adding even more options for building your player. 2K has also done an attribute refresh ahead of NBA 2K25. Players will now improve stamina through workouts in the Gatorade Gym and Acceleration’s ratings have been partially switched to Speed With Ball, while the rest of the ability has been named Agility. 2K has also overhauled the Takeover system. There are now 72 Takeovers and 14 Takeover Abilities. You can change these between games, so you’re not locked into a single one.

On the Badge side of things, 2K25 will only have 40 of them, but the team added a new level beyond Hall of Fame called Legend. You can also pick up Badge Elevators through the season pass which will give your Badge a boost. 2K has also introduced something called Cap Breakers which lets you break through an attribute cap to access new animations. There will be 15 Cap Breakers available at launch.

NBA 2K25 launches on September 6th on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. You can hop in a few days early on September 4th if you preorder the game