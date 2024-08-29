NBA 2K25 Bringing Back Popular Feature for NBA 2K15 Fans

2K Sports has announced that it will be bringing back a popular component to NBA 2K25 that NBA 2K15 players should love. At this point in time, NBA 2K25 is only one week out from its launch. As a result, new details on the latest entry in the annualized basketball sim such as player ratings, release timings, and more are beginning to emerge. Now, for those longtime fans who may have been on the fence when it comes to picking up NBA 2K25, a new addition might very much be worth the price of admission.

In a new message on social media, 2K Sports revealed that it will be adding the original four MyPark locations that were introduced in NBA 2K15 to NBA 2K25. These courts happen to include Old Town, Old Town Aircraft Carrier, Sunset Beach, and Rivet City. Each location is set to be remastered for NBA 2K25 and will be available as events that appear in the Event Center. As for when they’ll become playable, 2K has currently only said that they’ll roll out in the first four seasons of NBA 2K25.

While it has still remained popular with each new entry, some longtime NBA 2K fans have argued that the series has started to stray in recent years from what made it so beloved in the first place. As such, for these classic MyPark courts to be returning in NBA 2K25 should go a long way in both pushing the series forward and tapping into its history. Whether or not this will do anything to sway more players to pick the game up at launch this year remains to be seen, but it’s clear that 2K Sports is trying to give its fanbase more of what it’s been asking for.

As mentioned, NBA 2K25 is set to launch next week and will arrive on September 6th. The game is set to be available once again this year across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Those who opt to pre-order NBA 2K25 will gain access to the title 48 hours ahead of time, which should begin on September 4th.