NBA 2K25 Announces Full Rookie Ratings

NBA 2K25 is due out in a few short weeks, and developer 2K Sports has slowly been releasing new information about the game to tease fans. Recently, we’ve learned more about gameplay and MyCareer, while also getting our first look at the ratings for the top WNBA stars. 2K let it slip that it would start to reveal the ratings for the Top 100 players in the NBA on August 19th, but did fans a tease of what to expect from the newest NBA stars. Recently, the full slate of rookie ratings in NBA 2K25 went live, showing fans where 2K thinks this year’s crop of rookies match up with the rest of the league.

In this year’s NBA draft, the Atlanta Hawks won the rights to the first pick of the draft and selected budding French star Zaccharie Risacher to pair with Trae Young, one of the deadlier scorers in the league. Next up were the Washington Wizards with another young man from France, Alex Sarr. The 7-footer is hoping to kickstart the Wizards’ rebuild with his countryman Bilal Coulibaly. The top two picks were both rated 75 overall by NBA 2K25, which is a major step down from last year’s class.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Victor Wembanyama was the number one pick last year and 2K started him at 84 OVR. However, Wemby is seen as a once-in-a-generation talent, so his getting that high rating, isn’t too surprising. That said, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson, and Ausar Thompson were all rated higher than Risacher and Sarr. The consensus has been that this class is a weaker one, and 2K is seemingly on board with that assumption.

Of course, there are several other notable names on the list. Zach Edey, the two-time College Player of the Year, grabbed a 72 overall rating, while Bronny James, son of all-time legend LeBron James, picked up a 68 overall. You can see the full list of rookie ratings below. NBA 2K25 launches on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC on September 6th.