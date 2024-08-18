NBA 2K25 Announces Full Rookie Ratings

NBA 2K25 is due out in a few short weeks, and developer 2K Sports has slowly been releasing new information about the game to tease fans. Recently, we’ve learned more about gameplay and MyCareer, while also getting our first look at the ratings for the top WNBA stars. 2K let it slip that it would start to reveal the ratings for the Top 100 players in the NBA on August 19th, but did fans a tease of what to expect from the newest NBA stars. Recently, the full slate of rookie ratings in NBA 2K25 went live, showing fans where 2K thinks this year’s crop of rookies match up with the rest of the league.
In this year’s NBA draft, the Atlanta Hawks won the rights to the first pick of the draft and selected budding French star Zaccharie Risacher to pair with Trae Young, one of the deadlier scorers in the league. Next up were the Washington Wizards with another young man from France, Alex Sarr. The 7-footer is hoping to kickstart the Wizards’ rebuild with his countryman Bilal Coulibaly. The top two picks were both rated 75 overall by NBA 2K25, which is a major step down from last year’s class.
Victor Wembanyama was the number one pick last year and 2K started him at 84 OVR. However, Wemby is seen as a once-in-a-generation talent, so his getting that high rating, isn’t too surprising. That said, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson, and Ausar Thompson were all rated higher than Risacher and Sarr. The consensus has been that this class is a weaker one, and 2K is seemingly on board with that assumption.
Of course, there are several other notable names on the list. Zach Edey, the two-time College Player of the Year, grabbed a 72 overall rating, while Bronny James, son of all-time legend LeBron James, picked up a 68 overall. You can see the full list of rookie ratings below. NBA 2K25 launches on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC on September 6th.
- Zaccharie Risacher – 75 OVR – Atlanta Hawks
- Alexandre Sarr – 75 OVR – Washington Wizards
- Reed Sheppard – 73 OVR – Houston Rockets
- Stephon Castle – 73 OVR – San Antonio Spurs
- Donovan Cligan – 73 OVR – Portland Trail Blazers
- Ron Holland II – 72 OVR – Detroit Pistons
- Rob Dillingham – 72 OVR – Minnesota Timberwolves
- Zach Edey – 72 OVR – Memphis Grizzlies
- Matas Buzelis – 72 OVR – Chicago Bulls
- Nikola Topic – 72 OVR – Oklahoma City Thunder
- Daron Holms II – 71 OVR – Denver Nuggets
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – 71 OVR – Minnesota Timberwolves
- Cody Williams – 71 OVR – Utah Jazz
- Tidjane Salaun – 71 OVR – Charlotte Hornets
- Devin Carter – 71 OVR – Sacramento Kings
- Dalton Knecht – 70 OVR – Los Angeles Lakers
- Bub Carrington – 70 OVR – Washington Wizards
- Kel’el Ware – 70 OVR – Miami Heat
- Jared McCain – 70 OVR – Philadelphia 76ers
- Tristan Da Silva – 70 OVR -Orlando Magic
- Ja’Kobe Walter – 70 OVR – Toronto Raptors
- Jaylon Tyson – 70 OVR – Cleveland Cavaliers
- Yves Missi – 70 OVR – New Orleans Pelicans
- Kyshawn George – 70 OVR – Washington Wizards
- Ryan Dunn – 70 OVR – Phoenix Suns
- Isaiah Collier – 70 OVR – Utah Jazz
- Kyle Filipowski – 70 OVR – Utah Jazz
- Tyler Kolek – 70 OVR – New York Knicks
- Johnny Furphy – 70 OVR – Indianapolis Pacers
- A.J. Johnson – 69 OVR – Milwaukee Bucks
- Pacome Dadiet – 69 OVR – New York Knicks
- Dillon Jones – 69 OVR – Oklahoma City Thunder
- Baylor Scheierman – 69 OVR – Boston Celtics
- Jonathan Mogbo – 69 OVR – Toronto Raptors
- Tyler Smith – 69 OVR – Milwaukee Bucks
- Harrison Ingram – 69 OVR – San Antonio Spurs
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – 69 OVR – New York Knicks
- Jamal Shead – 69 OVR – Toronto Raptors
- K.J. Simpson – 69 OVR – Charlotte Hornets
- Bobi Klintman – 69 OVR – Detroit Pistons
- Adem Bona – 69 OVR – Philadelphia 76ers
- Juan Nunez – 68 OVR – San Antonio Spurs
- Ajay Mitchell – 68 OVR – Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jaylen Wells – 68 OVR – Memphis Grizzlies
- Oso Ighodaro – 68 OVR – Phoenix Suns
- Nikola Djurisic – 68 OVR – Atlanta Hawks
- Pelle Larsson – 68 OVR – Miami Heat
- Bronny James Jr. – 68 OVR – Los Angeles Lakers
- Cam Christie – 68 OVR – Los Angeles Clippers
- Antonio Reeves – 68 OVR – New Orleans Pelicans
- Tristen Newton – 68 OVR – Indianapolis Pacers
- Enrique Freeman – 68 OVR – Indianapolis Pacers
- Melvin Ajinca – 68 OVR – Dallas Mavericks
- Quinten Post – 68 OVR – Golden State Warriors
- Cam Spencer – 68 OVR – Memphis Grizzlies
- Anton Watson – 68 OVR – Boston Celtics
- Ulrich Chomche – 68 OVR – Toronto Raptors
- Ariel Hukporti – 68 OVR – New York Knicks