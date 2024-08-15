NBA 2K25 Reveals Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Ratings

The WNBA is arguably at its highest popularity since the league started in 1996. There are several reasons for the increased viewer numbers, but the biggest factor is the highly touted rookie class that features stars Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) and Angel Reese (Chicago Sky). As you’d expect NBA 2K25 is trying to capitalize on the increased hype around the women’s game by adding several improvements to The W mode. Alongside that announcement, the NBA 2K25 revealed the ratings for some of the top women in the WNBA, including the fan-favorite rookies. Unsurprisingly, Clark and Reese are two of the highest-rated rookies in franchise history.

Both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been rated 90 overall by NBA 2K25. Players might see that and remember that Victor Wembanyama, last year’s top NBA rookie and one of the most hyped prospects of the last decade, started NBA 2K24 with an 84 rating and wonder why Clark and Reese are rated so highly. However, it’s important to remember that the WNBA is over halfway through its current season. Wemby hit 89 OVR halfway through his rookie year, and unlike Clark and Reese, was not named to the All-Star team as a rookie. Of course, he did pick up several awards at the end of the season, but the ratings of the three hottest prospects in basketball are all relatively similar, so Spurs fans shouldn’t get too upset.

Behind Clark and Reese is a trio of WNBA rookies rated 80 overall. The Sky’s Kamilla Cardoso joins Los Angeles Sparks stars Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson in a tie for third place among WNBA rookies. The standard for the WNBA this year (and the last few years, to be fair) is Las Vegas Aces two-time MVP A’ja Wilson. She is the first-ever WNBA star to start the season rated 99 overall, though she’s certainly earned it with her play over the last few seasons. After Wilson are the New York Liberty’s Brianna Stewart (97), the Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier (95), the Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas (95), and the Phoneix Mercury’s Brittney Griner (94).

Following this major reveal, we’ll likely start the full reveal for the men’s side of the game next week. 2K has already been revealing various NBA stat leaders, so the overall ratings should be coming relatively soon. NBA 2K25 launches on September 6th for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.