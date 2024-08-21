NBA 2K25 Brings Back the Auction House in MyTeam

For several reasons, NBA 2K24 players felt like the changes that the developers made to MyTeam were a step back from previous iterations. One of the biggest reasons for the downgrade was that 2K took out the player-controlled Auction House, meaning the developers had full control over card pricing, leading to a mode that felt more pay-to-win than ever before. The pushback against the change lasted throughout the entire year. It looks like 2K has heard the playerbase loud and clear. Today, the NBA 2K25 dropped its first look at MyTeam, confirming that the Auction House is back. That’s far from the only change in NBA 2K25, but it’s definitely going to be the most popular update.

While the Auction House is the lead feature for NBA 2K25 MyTeam, the developers only say that it’s “consolidated” the various menus to make it a one-stop shop for buying and selling player cards. The team is also taking steps to protect the market from players buying and selling currency, though it doesn’t explain the specifics of those steps, simply saying it “has a zero-tolerance policy on activity detrimental to the health of the mode.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the return of the Auction House, MyTeam is making some big changes to the different modes on offer. NBA 2K25 is adding the Triple Threat Park, which is described as “a faithful remaster of NBA 2K16‘s Rivet City Championships MyPark.” There are several different courts, offering different game types. You’ll even see your MyPlayer character cheering on your NBA stars from the sidelines. For players who don’t want to hop online, NBA 2K25 is introducing Breakout Mode. This takes most of the old single-player game types and smashes them all together to make a board game-like mode to play through. That means modes like Triple Threat Offline and Clutch Time have been retired. Those modes will still be found in Breakout, but the goal is to get players jumping into several different game types while working through the Breakout board.

NBA 2K25 has replaced Unlimited with a new multiplayer mode called Showdown. This mode features 13-card lineups and players will earn rewards based on how far up the ladder they can get during each six-week season. Doing well in Showdown qualifies you for the new competitive King of the Court mode that’s only available on Saturdays. Here, you can earn big rewards if you’re able to rack up victories. Don’t expect it to be easy though, as this is going to be the most competitive place to play in MyTeam. Finally, NBA 2K25 is overhauling Challenges and Agendas, combining them into a single menu where you can more easily see what you need to do to earn new rewards. As with everything else, it seems like the plan is to streamline old content while adding fun new modes to keep players engaged.

NBA 2K25 launches on September 6th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.