Neopets Celebrates Comeback with Surprising New Food Collab

For many gaming fans of a certain age, the word Neopets summons fond nostalgic memories. But despite being associated with those early internet days, Neopets has actually maintained an impressive fan base over the years. Back in 2023, it looked like the game might get shut down when its parent company closed, but instead, the Neopets Team took full ownership and managed to revamp the game and its fanbase along the way. Following the 2023 glow-up, Neopets saw a huge resurgence that continues to this day. And now, they’re taking that re-established success to a surprising new food collab to celebrate with fans.

Starting today, Neopets has announced an exciting new collab with U.S. chain It’s Boba Time. As its name suggests, this shop specializes in the popular drink, offering a variety of tasty boba milk teas throughout its 90+ locations across the country. Boba has become increasingly popular in the U.S. and seems especially beloved by cozy gamers, if the influx of new boba-themed games is any indication. While initially surprising, a Neopets x boba collab might make more sense than you think!

Neopets-inspired boba from It’s Boba Time

Throughout the month of May, It’s Boba Time is offering two exciting new, limited-edition Neopets-inspired drinks to celebrate the iconic collectible creatures and the fantasy world they inhabit. This collab, which officially kicks off on May 7th, runs through the end of the month on May 29th. And it’s not just real-life boba on offer, either!

Collectible Items and Drinks Featured in the Neopets x It’s Boba Time Collab

The Neopets x It’s Boba Time collab features two exclusive drinks. The new Cloud Smoothie and the playful Banana Strawberry Swirl boba are both inspired by the magical world of Neopets. In addition to these drinks, It’s Boba Time will display decor themed after adorable baby Neopets, so fans can get on-theme photos with the colorful new drinks. In addition to the decor and drink items, there are a few rare collectibles for in- and out-of-game for players to enjoy.

Event photo from the Neopets x Its Boba Time Collab Launch

Anyone who buys the Neopets drink will get a sticker, so long as they follow the official Neopets account on Instagram. Those who spend more than $25 will get a Neopets pin, as well. And as for virtual rewards? Fans who stop by It’s Boba Time during the collab period will get a code to redeem for an exclusive Neopets x It’s Boba Time in-game item. This rare item is only available during the collab, making it a must-have for dedicated collectors in Neopets.

The event kicked off with an exciting event in LA, and now, Neopets fans can enjoy the exciting new collab at It’s Boba Time locations across the U.S. To find a location near you, you can visit the It’s Boba Time website and use their location finder. As for Neopets, you can find the beloved online game at Neopets.com.