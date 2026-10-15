Two NES Games Stealth Released on Modern Platforms Today

Two classic NES games have been stealth-released on modern platforms today. One of these two games is Thudercase, a vertically scrolling shoot ’em up that was originally released in 1987 via the arcade before coming to the NES in 1989, the only platform it was ever released on. The original arcade version was developed by Seta and published by Taito, while the NES version was developed by Micronics and published by Sammy Corporation, the latter of which was eventually absorbed by Sega.

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If you never heard of Thundercase, it was a pretty niche release. Now, the original arcade version is back and out on the following platforms: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X. On last-gen machines, it costs $7.99, while on the newer and current machines it costs $9.99. There is also an upgrade path available going forward for $2.99. The new release comes from the Japanese developer Hamster Corporation, which specializes in porting forgotten games from the 1980s and 1990s to modern hardware.

The other NES game that just got a stealth release — following a similar NES stealth release earlier this month — is Stinger, a side-scrolling shooter. This classic has been available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, but is now on PS5, PC, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch 2 with the exact same pricing and upgrade path as the other game. This is an even older game, having debuted on the Famicom Disk System in 1986 before coming to the NES in 1987. Not only was this one previously released on Nintendo Switch and PS4, but it actually got a re-release via the Wii Virtual Console in 2010, and then the Wii U Virtual Console in 2015.

Thundercade

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In Thundercade, you play as a member of the special forces, who must make your way to an enemy stronghold on your high-speed motorcycle equipped with machine guns.

This new release of the game comes with the addition of save points, difficulty settings, screen settings, rewind, rapid fire, multiple save slots, leaderboards, new modes, and variable refresh rate, which helps recreate the original experience.

Stinger

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In Stinger, you take control of Stinger Wolf, a powerful ship on a route to the center of an enemy base where evil life forms roam. You’re not alone, though; you also have a powerful and friendly robot named BONGO to help you. It comes with all the same additions and upgrades as Thundercade.

For those unfamiliar with Hamster Corporation, they re-release classic arcade and console games every week. Typically, two every week. In other words, if neither of these is to your fancy, you will get another swing at some powerful 1980s and 1990s nostalgia next week.