The Pokemon Company has revealed the start date for Pokemon Champion’s Regulation M-D, which will add two new Mega Evolutions to the game. While Mega Tatsugiri has long been awaited, primarily because fans hoped it would get Drizzle, Mega Heatran is the one making headlines and seeing players doomposting about how powerful it would be. Legendary Pokemon receiving Mega Evolutions is easily one of the biggest examples of power creep, and it is likely this addition will change the meta in Pokemon Champions going forward. It also suggests that future legendary Pokemon and their Mega Evolutions will likely be added to the game soon.

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The Pokemon Company has confirmed that Mega Heatran and Mega Tatsugiri will be joining Pokemon Champions as part of Regulation Set M-D. The upcoming regulation will run from December 2, 2026, through March 3, 2027, introducing 24 additional Pokemon and four Mega Evolutions. Heatran, Tatsugiri, and Dondozo are the only confirmed additions, but fans are already speculating on what the other two Mega Evolutions will be in Mega Latios and Mega Latias. These powerful Megas will be a major threat, as will the combination of Dondozo and Tatsugiri.

Pokemon Champions Reveals Mega Heatran and Mega Tatsugiri’s Abilities

Heatran was introduced in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl and has stood among other legendary Pokemon because of its Steel and Fire-type combination. Not only that, but it has consistently been a meta threat, especially when paired with the Assault Vest. Mega Heatran will make it even more terrifying, and its Water Compaction ability will make it a physical powerhouse. Fans are already pairing it alongside Aqua Jet Primarina and planning to use it in Trick Room.

Regulation M-D begins on December 2!



In Regulation M-D, you'll be able to use Mega Heatran, Dondozo, and Mega Tatsugiri in battle! #PokemonChampions pic.twitter.com/J5VyNOdCPm — Pokémon Champions (@Pokemon_Champs) November 25, 2026

Mega Tatsugiri is the more interesting addition, as fans have been waiting for this Pokemon ever since Pokemon Champions was released. The hope was it would gain Drizzle and be the Mega weather setter for rain teams, but its ability actually increases its Special Attack when it hits the field, making it much more threatening than its base form. But the more impactful addition of Tatsugiri is its partner, Dondozo, which is considered one of the biggest menaces in Pokemon.

It remains to be seen how either Mega Evolution will affect the meta, as both offer different playstyles. Regulation Set M-D will also arrive alongside a balance update that sees changes to abilities like Flash Fire and Pokemon gaining access to new moves. With existing Pokemon remaining eligible for Ranked Battles, the upcoming additions should give competitive players plenty of opportunities to revisit their favorite teams. It won’t be long until players have to deal with these changes, as well as the possibility that Mega Latios and Mega Latias will also be added to Pokemon Champions.