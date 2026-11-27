I’ve never been particularly fond of how Grand Theft Auto 5 handled its ballistics. Being able to carry an entire military surplus store in your back pocket was certainly convenient, but it also removed much of the decision-making behind choosing your equipment. I’ve always wanted Rockstar to give players a more deliberate approach to building an arsenal.

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GTA 6 addresses that with a much more restrictive loadout system and considerably deeper weapon customization. The new approach to weaponry is far more realistic, and while it’s Call of Duty’s legendary Gunsmith, these changes make the arsenal feel more personal. By adding a new, welcome layer of realism, the weapons if GTA 6 take on their own identities, a big plus for the sequel.

GTA 6’s Limited Loadouts Make Carrying Weapons Feel More Meaningful

One of my biggest frustrations with GTA 5 was how little consideration its weapon wheel demanded from you. Once you’ve accumulated enough guns, there was rarely a reason to leave anything behind. Need a shotgun? It’s there. Want a sniper rifle? You’ve got one. Fancy turning an ordinary street encounter into a small-scale military operation? Congratulations, your character apparently has the storage capacity of an aircraft carrier in their back pocket. It’s funny in its own way, but it also striped away decision-making that could make combat considerably more engaging. Having access to practically every weapon at all times means there’s little incentive to think about your equipment before getting into trouble.

GTA 6 changes that by limiting the active loadout to two sidearms and two longarms. Players still have dedicated slots for melee weapons and explosives, alongside equipment, but the days of carrying an entire armory wherever you go are over. Additional firearms can be stored in the trunk of your personal vehicle or accessed through weapon lockers at Ammu-Nation and other locations. Now, choosing between a shotgun and a rifle actually means something. You can certainly change your selection, but doing so requires a little more consideration than scrolling through an enormous weapon wheel in the middle of a firefight.

I appreciate how this makes your personal vehicle feel like an extension of your character’s equipment rather than simply another way to get around Leonida. Having additional firearms stored in the trunk means you’re never permanently locked into your initial choices, but you’ll need to plan ahead if you want the right tools for a particular job. There’s also a greater sense of consequence when carrying weapons around Vice City, since openly displaying a longarm can attract unwanted attention from civilians and police. GTA 6 hasn’t taken away the freedom to build an extensive arsenal. It’s simply made players think about what they’re carrying, and that’s a far more interesting approach to combat.

GTA 6’s Weapon Customization Gives Players More Reasons to Get Attached to Their Guns

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The other major improvement is the attention Rockstar gives to individual weapons. GTA 5 allowed you to modify your firearms, but it was always rather lackluster. Buying a new gun or adding a handful of upgrades was… fine, but there wasn’t really a sense of building a personal relationship with a particular weapon. GTA 6 gives you considerably more opportunities to do exactly that. For example, Grand Theft Auto 6 shifts away from generic labels like “Pistol” toward specific fictional brand and model names, which is awesome for giving weapons some personality.

As before, Ammu-Nation is where the customization really comes into its own. You can modify firearms with attachments such as custom grips and magazines, while optics provide another way to tailor a weapon to their preferred approach. Different firearms also have their own performance statistics, giving players more reason to consider how an attachment might affect their setup instead of automatically purchasing every available upgrade. Suppressors and tactical flashlights can even be equipped or removed directly through the loadout, while other modifications require a trip back to Ammu-Nation. It’s a welcome degree of flexibility that makes visiting a gun store feel like more than an opportunity to spend money on another firearm.

I wouldn’t go so far as to call this Call of Duty’s Gunsmith, and Rockstar doesn’t need to replicate that system to make its own approach worthwhile. What matters is that GTA 6 gives players more opportunities to shape the firearms they carry, creating a stronger connection between their choices and the weapons they actually use. I want to spend time at Ammu-Nation deciding how my favorite rifle should look and perform, then take it out into Leonida knowing I’ve made it feel distinctly mine. Combined with the more restrictive loadout system, that extra attention to customization makes GTA 6‘s arsenal considerably more satisfying to manage.

Do you prefer GTA 6‘s more restrictive loadouts or GTA 5‘s massive weapon arsenal? What weapon customization features would you like to see Rockstar add? Let us know what you think in the comments below.