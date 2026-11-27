One of the most impressive aspects of Grand Theft Auto 6 is how Rockstar Games has made Leonida feel like a living, breathing state. And one of the major features that helps with this is the dynamic weather system. Weather can completely transform the experience of GTA 6’s open world, especially when it directly impacts gameplay. Yet, one of the most impactful and thrilling weather conditions is not normally available in the game, but rather must be unlocked first through a secret mission. After completing the mission, players can start to see hurricanes appear naturally in the world.

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Considering Leonida is based on Florida, hurricanes are a natural fit for Grand Theft Auto 6. But they can be devastating, so I see why Rockstar Games locked them behind a mission. The mission itself is found in North Leonard and involves interacting with a doomsday prepper named Freddie. It will take some time and patience to complete the objective, but doing so will not only trigger your first hurricane, but makes them regular occurrences in GTA 6. These powerful storms can disrupt gameplay in major ways, so consider carefully if you want to go through with this secret unlock.

How to Unlock Hurricanes in Grand Theft Auto 6

To unlock hurricanes in GTA 6, players must travel to a heavily fortified doomsday bunker in North Leonard County. As you approach, you’ll be warned through an automated security message, and you will not be able to communicate through the speaker. Instead, you’ll have to find your own way in, which begins with heading around the right side of the compound.

You’ll spot a yellow bulldozer, which you’ll need to use to move the orange shipping container. This reveals an underground entrance where you’ll need to follow the sewer system and climb up the ladder at the end. Now you are actually inside the compound, but this is where things get tricky, as multiple landmines are scattered around.

You can either shoot them from a distance or navigate around them using grass and elevated surfaces. Keep your eyes out for a drone and shoot it down using Focus Mode to spot it. Eventually, you’ll come to the center where there is a circular bunker, and our doomsday prepper Freddie angrily tells you to leave.

Several in-game days later, you’ll receive a message from Freddie who offers to pay you if you can get past his increased security measures. Return to the compound and be prepared to follow a new route; specifically avoid the speaker, as it and your previous route now feature brand new landmines.

Instead, head to the water tower outside the compound and climb onto its first level. From there, jump onto the nearby roof or climb higher to parachute into the compound. Again, you’ll need to avoid landmines and destroy any drones that attempt to stop you. Your reward for penetrating Freddie’s defenses and interacting with the bunker’s entrance is an electrical shock, but afterward Freddie opens the door.

You’ll be greeted by Freddie and other inhabitants inside the luxurious and well-stocked bunker. Freddie offers you a drink and a spot on his podcast, but it isn’t long before a hurricane warning appears. Freddie then gives you the choice to leave the bunker or stay and wait out the storm. If you decide to leave, you can experience your first GTA 6 hurricane first-hand, though you can do so later if you choose to take shelter.

Completing this encounter permanently introduces random hurricanes into Grand Theft Auto 6‘s dynamic weather system. These storms reduce visibility, make driving more difficult, and can damage trees and vulnerable structures. It adds an overall unpredictability to GTA 6 that enhances free-roam, though be prepared just in case a hurricane pops up at the worst time.