Black Friday is here for 2026, creating a number of deals on Steam for players to check out for the next couple of weeks. Although the length of certain deals may vary, there are several bundles and individual discounts players should check out right away, especially for some of the biggest releases of the last year. With some games providing dozens to hundreds of hours worth of experiences, their Black Friday prices are even more impressive as the holiday season of deals truly begins for the year.

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Although this List will mainly be exploring deals for singular games, there are some great Black Friday bundles worth investigating too. Fighting game fans should check out Steam’s discount for a collection including Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys: Celes, Guilty Gear Strive, and BlazBlue Central Fiction, which totals to $19.50 on a 85% marked down price. Ordinarily, the base versions of these games together would cost $129.97, making this one of many great Black Friday deals you should check out over the upcoming Thanksgiving 2026 weekend.

5. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (85% Off)

One of the top selling games on Steam is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which makes sense, considering that in February 2027 next year. Before the finale of the FF7 remake trilogy comes to end, players can explore the middle chapter through an 85% discount, making a $49.99 game only $7.49. Monetarily, this is clearly one of the best deals for Steam on Black Friday, especially since Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a much larger game than FF7 Remake Intergrade before it.

FF7 Rebirth follows the same path as the original Final Fantasy 7, taking players out of Midgar and into the much larger world, giving them much larger open areas to explore with their party. New characters like Red XIII and Cait Sit provide new play styles for combat alongside familiar favorites like Cloud, Barret, Tifa, and Aerith from the previous remake. All parts of the game have been expanded too, from gear and inventory systems to the combat itself, which now includes special team-up attacks between characters. At the same time, new extensive mini-games like Queen’s Blood and Fort Condor make playing FF7 Rebirth even more worth the small price point it’s currently listed at.

4. ARC Raiders (50% Off)

ARC Raiders is an extraction shooter that’s perfect for you and your friends to play during the holidays, offering both PvE and PvP content to appeal to any group’s preferences. As one of the multiplayer games nominated for a Game Award in 2026, ARC Raiders has received praise for its immersive world, which has evolving maps that makes multiplayer adventures feel organic and dynamic as conditions on the map change. Rather than the condensed, linear nature of battle royale games and other live service titles, ARC Raiders has a greater sense of unpredictability, giving it a replay value other extraction shooters fail to reach.

For Black Friday, Steam is offering ARC Raiders for 50% lower of its normal price, taking it down from $39.99 to $19.99. This is for the Standard Edition of the game, of course, putting you in a blank state to get your adventure started. Although the game is not without problems, facing criticism for overblown player hacking and slight AI usage, getting togther with a group of friends easily makes those issues minimal. Finding ways to complete quests and and grow stronger through collected gear is satisfying, providing dozens of hours of steady progression through engaging gunplay.

3. Crusader Kings 3 (70% Off)

While released originally in 2020, Crusader Kings 3 is getting a new major expansion titled “Silk and Silver” in November 2026, likely also creating its astounding Black Friday deal this year. On Steam, this game is only $14.99 rather than $49.99, indicating a remarkable 70% off deal for one of the decade’s more fascinating strategy games. While Star Wars: Zero Company and Hearts of Iron 4 are also brilliant strategy titles on sale for Black Friday, Crusader Kings 3 might be the most detailed, having players rule over a sprawling empire that they need to manage at all times. Maintaining a noble bloodline isn’t easy though, as guiding a dynasty takes some real work.

Huge maps in this game combine with extensive mechanics tied to securing land, bestowing titles, and maintaining a vast array of vassals to keep your rule. Creating complex schemes is part of the strategy in Crusader Kings 3, with using Game of Thrones level tactics to keep your family in line with your wishes. You could rule through an iron fist, blackmail your way through politics, or be a generous ruler who is beloved through magnanimous deeds. Rivals are ever-present and culture is always evolving, making runs of Crusader Kings 3 long affairs that will keep you engaged for a good period of time.

2. 007 First Light

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The beauty of 007 First Light being on sale for Black Friday this year is how it is being marked down at the perfect time, with recent news of the latest James Bond actor making this game shine even more. While the latest movie featuring the iconic spy is in the works, players can jump into IO Interactive’s take on James Bond, in the same formula as the studio’s celebrated Hitman games. 007 First Light is easily the best Bond game since GoldenEye, featuring a great rendition of the character and plenty of features that pay homage to what makes the figure special across media.

For starters, James Bond is played to great effect by actor Patrick Gibson, who brings the perfect balance of charm and wit to a younger version of Bond in his first days within MI6. The immature snark of Bond is genuinely endearing in the game, which lends itself to a compelling story with the visual and musical beats of the best 007 movies out there. As far as gameplay is concerned, 007 First Light adopts many mechanics from Hitman, putting players in large sandboxes to accomplish missions however they see fit. This non-linear approach greatly encourages player choice and freedom, with stealth and creativity at the forefront of their efforts.

Players can infiltrate parts of a map with a quick one-liner, or use their License to Kill to eliminate enemy forces toward a target of interest. Unlike Hitman, mission goals are usually more open-ended, creating a varying game flow that is constantly interesting to figure out. For those excited for the next James Bond movie, 007 First Light is a great one to try out for just $34.99 during Black Friday sales, rather than the $69.99 original price. This game is up for several Game Awards for this year as well, once again reinforcing its quality among other 2026 titles.

1. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of the best RPGs of the last few years, having a level of immersive quality that hasn’t been challenged since the recent launch of GTA 6. Much like Rockstar’s monumental hit, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a game you can sink hundreds of hours into due to the sheer number of details present at every step. In the beginning, you are just a peasant with no skill in anything, but gradually, you can do various tasks to increase your stats one at a time to become a skilled presence in a historically accurate medieval world.

Everything in this game requires attention, from meticulous combat to learning recipes to craft various items with different benefits. Although a simple story about a journey to avenge your parents, the destiny of protagonist Henry is mainly up to you, with deep story telling choices shaping your adventure. It’s absolutely addicting to get into the side quests and skill progressive content of this game, with players sometimes spending 30+ hours or more into the title without starting the first quest. Reputation as you travel matters too, with quests progressing with or without you and your impact in certain regions being felt dozens of hours after you acted in those areas.

Steam is listing Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 for a shocking $19.79 rather than $59.99, a steal considering the game’s longevity and value. Few games manage to make a world that feels like it is truly living and breathing alongside you, through actually interesting NPCs to the freedom to make your own choices. Much like Baldur’s Gate 3 or GTA 6, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a great Black Friday game for players who want to see their choices leave an impact in the game they’re playing.

What Black Friday deals for Steam are you going to take advantage of during this holiday season? Let us know in the comments below!