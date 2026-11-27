GOG has made a 2021 survival RPG free for all PC users with an account. The PC game in question normally runs at $17.99, but for the next two days and 18 hours, from the moment of writing this, it is 100% free to download. In other words, if claimed before November 30, GOG users can permanently add it to their libraries for free. This is notably the first free game GOG has given away for the month of November, and it could end up being the final free game on GOG in 2026.

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In addition to a free download for a classic 1998 PC game, all GOG users right now can download developer Silent Dreams’ and publisher Headup’s 2021 zombie survival RPG, also known as Dead Age 2. This zombie survival RPG has amassed 1,164 user reviews on Steam to date and 27 on GOG. On Steam, 75% of these user reviews are positive. Meanwhile, on GOG, it has a 3.2 out of 5 stars. These aren’t eye-catching scores, but they are decent. Those who have never experienced the game, primarily inspired by The Walking Dead, old-school Fallout games, and Darkest Dungeon, can now remedy, if they so please, this without spending a dime.

While this is a sequel to 2016’s Dead Age, the aforementioned pair note that “no knowledge of the previous storyline necessary” to play the newer of the two games. That said, where the original starts at the beginning of a zombie apocalypse, the sequel is set 10 years later, picking up after Jack and his camp flee Freedom City, where a cure for the zombie plague has been developed. Such news creates instability, and now various factions are fighting for control.

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50-Hour Survival RPG

Those who do decide to check out Dead Age 2 will be getting a lot of content for free. Just to mainline the game takes about 50 to 60 hours. Of course, anything beyond this completion-wise only takes the final hour count higher. This is a lot of content, especially for the price, but it’s not uncommon for turn-based old-school RPGs to be lengthy. In fact, it’s the norm.

“Dead Age 2 is a very fun zombie survival/turn based RPG that will provide you with hours of entertainment if you enjoy the turn-based old-school RPG format,” reads the top-voted user review for the game on Steam. “The game improves on practically everything the first game did. A great sequel by devs who obviously care very much about their game.”

Meanwhile, the negative reviews that exist, they are the minority, but they all share common complaints, noting the game is grindy, has several optimization issues, and generally has some tedious design flaws.