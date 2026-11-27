The core to building characters in the Diablo series is their class, meaning that fans are wondering which archetypes will be coming to Diablo 5, the next entry in the top-down action RPG series. Although Diablo 5 is still a long time away from releasing, Blizzard has announced the first three classes coming to the game – the Plague Knight, the Monk, and the Demon Hunter. Two of those classes are ones from Diablo 3, hinting that more fan-favorite character options could come back from throughout the dark fantasy franchise.

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Currently, Blizzard has Diablo 5 slated for a 2029 release window, meaning that players will have to wait a considerable time before getting to see any character classes in action. Blizzard has promised that Diablo 5 will have “the largest class roster to date” upon launch, likely building off the expanded class list in Diablo 4 with archetypes like the Spiritborn, Paladin, and Warlock. Should Diablo 5 have a huge character class list for players to pick from, it would give players huge amounts of variety, but also nostalgia if Blizzard brings back some fan-favorite options.

5. Crusader/Paladin

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The world of Diablo 5 is said to be a version of Sanctuary that has been set ablaze and destroyed by Diablo himself, turning the land into a hellish wasteland. This dystopian version of the world lends itself to the Plague Knight or Demon Hunter classes, but the Crusader or Paladin would be welcome saviors in such a setting too. From various Diablo games, Crusaders and Paladins have extremely similar playstyles, being defensive tanks with hard-hitting abilities powered by holy magic. There are some subtle differences, but for all intents and purposes, players would be eager to see either of these classes make an appearance in another Diablo.

Having a Paladin or Crusader class be part of the base roster for Diablo 5 would be a new shift for the archetypes too, as they tend to be inclusions much later in a Diablo game’s life cycle. For example, the Crusader was a DLC class for Diablo 3, while Diablo 4 didn’t add the Paladin until a big post-launch expansion. Crusaders are masters of Shields and holy magic to stun foes, using a more defensive play style, while Paladins are more aggressive, with heavier weapons to deal high damage to single targets. Players might have their preferences, but perhaps the Paladin’s recent existence in Diablo 4 makes the Crusader more likely to appear in the next game.

4. Sorcerer

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Currently, the roster for Diablo 5‘s classes doesn’t have a dedicated archetype tied to magic, even if the Plague Knight will have some supernatural powers over pestilence. While the Wizard, Druid, or Witch Doctor could all be valid classes to revive for the game, I’d argue that the Sorcerer is the most iconic one you almost can’t have a Diablo title without. The Sorcerer is a class that has existed in the series since the very first Diablo, representing a key type of character players can create. Out of all the classes that could return, the Sorcerer is organized perhaps the best to fit whatever RPG systems change going into Diablo 5.

The Sorcerer has powers over Fire, Cold, and Lightning, marking a study into elemental magics for maximum DPS rather than the Wizard’s versatility or the Necromancer’s AoE spells. Having these studies of magic gives players three paths to go down when making a Sorcerer character, leading to an open door of possibilities when it comes to builds. Players can typically invest completely into something like Fire, tapping into the benefits of burn damage and AoE effects, or try to mix spells together to deal with different situations. One Sorcerer may rely on high mobility through an investment in Lightning and Cold, while another dips into Fire and Lightning for raw damage potential or crowd control.

There are many ways to build a Sorcerer in every Diablo, but the class is also a good pick due to how their variety also extends to gear. Sorcerers tend to use a Staff and light armor, going for statistic advantages to their Mana resource rather than raw physical might. Even the Monk, who doesn’t use as much gear as other armored classes, tends to rely on weapon variety and damage calculations, while Sorcerers focus more on making their spells more potent. Every Diablo game needs a glass cannon, and the Sorcerer can easily fulfill that role again in Diablo 5.

3. Necromancer

The Necromancer is a classic Diablo 2 class that has popped up in many of the series’ games, appearing in every title expect the first one. Even Diablo Immortal, the mobile game, has a Necromancer class, so it would make sense for Diablo 5 to continue that trend. However, for players who may not want to see the Necromancer again, it’s worth noting why this class has been so prevalent, and the niche role it creates for players to take on. The Necromancer is obviously special for how it lets players summon hordes of undead allies, creating a fun swarm play style that other classes don’t really offer.

Necromancers excel in creating AoE spells to trap and control crowds, letting their minions clean up enemies the rest of the time. The darker setting of Diablo 5 could lend itself to the Necromancer’s aesthetic, as the dystopian world likely has plenty of dead bodies around to give the Necromancer some friends. Much like the Sorcerer, the Necromancer can build themselves up in various ways too, investing in blood, bone, or shadow magic to create a variety of builds. Themes around self-preservation, stun effects, or raw damage are all available to players, as long as they can manage the Necromancer’s Essence resource.

While some players might to take up the “sinister” spellcaster role in Diablo 5, the Necromancer doesn’t step on the toes of other classes with its abilities. The Necromancer is wildly different from someone like the Sorcerer, even if they both use magic. The gear pieces of skulls, bones, and scythes are also quite different from tools used by other classes, making the look of the Necromancer different too. For Diablo 5 to stand out, the Necromancer could be the biggest fan-favorite to return, pairing well with the Demon Hunter or Plague Knight for its taboo nature.

2. Amazon

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Diablo 4‘s final class for its last expansion is the Amazon, coming to the game in 2027 according to information shared by Blizzard. This is a female-only character class that hasn’t been seen in Diablo since the series’ second game, creating a rare archetype that most players are unfamiliar with. This extremely disciplined, athletic, and highly-trained warrior is meant to be a jack-of-all-trades of sorts, excelling as a weapons master proficient with bows, spears, javelins, and crossbows. This sort of mid to longe-range melee fighting style isn’t represented much in the Diablo games, so the Amazon could be another great option for Diablo 5‘s roster.

If Blizzard is promising more classes than ever before for Diablo 5, having a slightly limited class like the Amazon wouldn’t feel too restrictive either. The Amazon’s blueprint from Diablo 4 can be brought over if players end up liking it enough, especially as they dig into the build paths Blizzard has shared for the Amazon so far. Apparently, the Amazon can invest into the following pathways to define how she plays:

Champion – Sword & Shield focused build that uses buffs to reinforce the Amazon and her allies.

– Sword & Shield focused build that uses buffs to reinforce the Amazon and her allies. Ranger – Tactical Bow archer that takes down her foes from a distance with precision shots.

– Tactical Bow archer that takes down her foes from a distance with precision shots. Skirmisher – Agile hit-and-run Amazon that uses a spear or javelin to keep enemies at bay and hit them outside their reach.

– Agile hit-and-run Amazon that uses a spear or javelin to keep enemies at bay and hit them outside their reach. Commander – Crowd control dominating the field with phalaxes of loyal Valkyrie warriors at the Amazon’s side.

Any of these paths existing in Diablo 5 would be incredibly fun to play, marking an easy transition of the Diablo 4 version of the class to the next game. In fact, Blizzard can use the Amazon in Diablo 4 as a testing ground for iterations of the class to come in the following title. The mythical status of this class would help it stand out from more generic ones like the Sorcerer or Barbarian if they get added, while once again bringing some much-needed variety to Diablo 5.

1. Bard

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The Bard has not been playable in a Diablo game since the 1996 classic that started it all, being an attempt to translate a beloved fantasy tabletop archetype into the RPG. The Bard in the first Diablo was a master of dual-wielding weapons but also existed as a jack-of-all-trades for nearly every skill in the game. Diablo 5 could re-invent the Bard entirely, making them reflect their origins as an archetype that draws magic from music and the arts, creating the type of character desperately needed in dark times. Considering how devoid of life and sound Diablo 5‘s world seems to be, perhaps the Bard is the hero they require most.

The Bard will likely need a total rework, changing abilities to match Diablo‘s evolving design philosophies from over the years. This is exciting, though, as it creates nearly endless possibilities for the class to become something entirely new compared to the others. For example, Blizzard could lean into a Bard’s flair for melee attacks, making them wield rapiers or short swords rather than the maces or greatswords of heavier classes. On the other hand, a Bard may rely totally on their musical magic, creating custom songs to provide buffs to allies or debuffs to enemies.

The many directions the Bard could take makes it an interesting challenge for Blizzard designers to bring back should they choose to do so. The Diablo series has many great classes that can go through gameplay overhauls besides the Bard too, correcting “mistakes” of the past for diverse character choices. Yet, Diablo 5‘s class list should be full of at least a few from prior games, returning as nostalgic ways to create beloved characters in a new setting.

What character class do you want to see return the most in Diablo 5? Let us know in the comments below!