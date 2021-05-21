Netflix's Army of the Dead Is Coming to Zombicide

✖

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead continues to draw in viewers on Netflix, and now Snyder's newest take on the Zombie genre is teaming up with one of tabletop's most popular franchises. CMON recently revealed that its Zombicide franchise would be adapting Snyder's Army of the Dead, bringing the film's pulse-pounding action to the tabletop in a fully cooperative experience. Army of the Dead: A Zombicide Game will have players taking the roles of a well-equipped and well-trained mercenary company, following the movie's goal of infiltrating a zombified Las Vegas to search for a bank vault, and you can check out the teaser image below.

You'll choose from several different mercenaries, each of whom have their own specific skill set, and the character roster will be pulled directly from the movie, recreating memorable scenes from the film throughout the campaign to boot.

(Photo: CMON/Netflix)

You'll also play through situations that took place "off-screen", which are completely new and specific for the game. Whichever mission you find yourself on, you'll need to deal with Army of the Dead's more lethal version of the undead, as they strategize and cover more ground than the shambling zombies we're used to in other properties.

Army of the Dead: A Zombicide Game is a perfect place to try out the series for the first time, and if it hooks you there are plenty of other standalone adventures and expansions to get hooked on. In the meantime, you can find the official description for the game below.

"It’s been six years since the zombie outbreak. While certain areas are no-go zones for anyone with a pulse, much of the world still turns as it did before. Las Vegas is one such no-go zone: chock-full of the undead and surrounded by shipping containers to keep everyone else out… and the dead in. However, a group of mercenaries is headed there for one thing that the damned don’t give a damn about, but the living sure do: a boat-load of money. A casino vault full of cold, hard cash is ripe for the picking if this group of badasses can work together long enough to get it."

No release date has been revealed for Army of the Dead: A Zombicide Game just yet, but we'll keep you posted. In the meantime, you can watch Army of the Dead though, which is available on Netflix now.

Are you excited for Army of the Dead: A Zombicide Game? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!