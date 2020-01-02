New Dragon Quest Movie Reportedly Coming to Netflix

It looks like the new Dragon Quest movie is coming to Netflix, and coming very soon. As some eagle-eyed Dragon Quest fans have noticed, Netflix recently added Dragon Quest Your Story to its backend, an “anime for gamers.” At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word from Netflix about this development. In other words, there’s no official word that the movie is coming to the streaming platform, but as you can see below, it quite obviously is. And given how much success The Witcher has had on the platform, perhaps it’s no surprise that Netflix is looking to add more video game content. Dragon Quest is a much more niche IP than The Witcher at this point, but there’s no doubting that there’s an audience that will gobble this up when and if it goes live.

For those that don’t know: Dragon Quest Your Story is a 2019 Japanese 3D CG anime film based on the long-running role-playing game series of the same name. More specifically, it’s a story adaptation of 1992’s Dragon Quest V that hit Japanese theaters back in August via Toho.

“Luca follows in his father’s footsteps to rescue his mother from evil Ladja. Finding the heavenly hero who wields the Zenithian sword is his only hope,” reads Netflix’s official description of the movie.

LOOKS LIKE WE’RE GETTING THE DRAGON QUEST MOVIE ON NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/XLThWoPwEs — FADEL – Master Of Hype (@YuYuKamii) January 2, 2020

During its theatrical run in Japan, the movie grossed over 11 million USD and received a largely warm reception from critics and fans. However, the movie did receive its fair share of criticism, including for its decision to hire famous live-action actors to voice the characters rather than professional voice actors. Further, there was some backlash over the character designs, which took some creative liberty from Akira Toriyama’s signature style of the series.

Again, at the moment, there’s been no official word from Netflix about the movie coming to its platform, but that will presumably change very soon. In the meanwhile, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be watching this on Netflix?