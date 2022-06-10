Netflix Surprise Releases New Game

✖

Netflix has today surprisingly released a new video game on its platform. Over the past year or so, Netflix has started to really invest in adding new video games to its service that subscribers can play. And while the library of titles that Netflix offers is still in the midst of growing, as of today, a new game has now become available to play.

Announced as part of Geeked Week, Netflix revealed today that Poinpy is now available on its gaming service. Coming from publisher Devolver Digital, Poinpy is a "vertical climber" that sees players controlling a cute and colorful blob-like creature as they look to ascend through various levels. The game is developed by Moppin, which is previously most well-known for its work on Downwell. In a similar vein, Downwell was a game that saw players trying to navigate their way downward in a vertical environment. By comparison, Poinpy is essentially the inverse of this idea, albeit with a much more vibrant art style.

IT'S POINPY TIME! This crazy colorful vertical climber from the creator of Downwell, and Devolver Digital is on your Netflix app. GO PLAY RIGHT NOW. GO! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/1vw92KDDXj — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2022

"Bounce up, dodge adorable baddies, and feed the blue beast that's hot on your heels. A vertical climber from the creator of the award-winning Downwell," says Netflix's official description of the game. "Keep going higher and higher because new and more challenging areas await. Earn and unlock abilities that will help you jump into your next run with a better shot at reaching the end."

At this point in time, Netflix has a little over 20 different games that it offers as part of its gaming service. If you'd like to try any of them out for yourself, all you have to do is access them on your own mobile device or tablet as part of the Netflix app. From there, you can download and play games like Poinpy and many others.

If you're a Netflix subscriber, are you going to look to give Poinpy a shot for yourself? And what do you think about Netflix's continued commitment to add new games like this over time? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.