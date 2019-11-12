Netflix Reveals New Witcher Photos and Episode Numbers

Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher inches closer and closer, and now we’ve got a slew of new photos from the anticpated series. In addition to new looks at Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and of course Roach, we also get up-close looks at several supporting characters, including Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Calanthe (Jodhi May), Eist (Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson), Mousesack (Adam Levy), Sir Lazlo (Maciej Musial), Istredd (Royce Pierreson), Cahir (Eamon Farren), and Renfri (Emma Appleton), though that’s not all. Thanks to the descriptions that accompanied the photos (via Redanian Intelligence), we also know additional details and what episodes these photos are taken from, giving us a better idea of how the story unfolds.

The first photo shows Geralt arriving in Blaviken at some point in episode 1, while another photo shows Geralt about to take on the Striga in episode 3. Another photo shows Ciri, Queen Calanthe, King Eist, and Mousesack all feasting at a table, and you can see the camera crews set up behind them getting all the coverage.

Another photo shows Sir Lazlo with some knights of Cintra, while another one shows King Eist taking on soldiers in the battle of Marnadal. You can check out all of the photos and their episode numbers starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description for The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Witcher hits Netflix on December 20th.

Geralt and Roach Episode 1

Towards the Light Episode 3

Stregobor Episode 1

Queen Calanthe Episode 1

Ciri, Calanthe, Eist, and Mousesack Episode 1

Ciri, Sir Lazlo, and Mousesack Episode 1

Ciri in Camp Episode 2

Istredd and Yennefer Episode 3

Cahir Episode 4

Sir Lazlo and the Cintran Knights Episode 1

Geralt in the City Episode 1

A Mob in Blaviken Episode 1

A Monster Lurks Episode 1

Geralt and Renfri Episode 1

King Eist Episode 1

Princess Ciri Episode 1

Desert Vision Episode 4