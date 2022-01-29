Netflix Reaches New Partnership to Add More Games

Netflix reached another partnership this week that’ll result in more video games being added to its ever-growing platform. This partnership sees Netflix working with RocketRide Games, a video game agency which already has two games represented within Netflix’s catalog. No specific games have been announced at this time ahead of their arrival on the Netflix Games platform.

The partnership was announced this week in a press release from the mega streaming platform and the agency that discussed the terms of their deal. RocketRide Games delivered Dominoes and Knittens to Netflix’s growing gaming catalog in December with more on the way “in the coming months,” the press release said. Those games Netflix is planning for will have no ads and no in-app purchases, Netflix said, and will be included alongside others within Netflix’s existing subscriptions.

“Everyone at RocketRide Games is extremely proud of this new partnership with Netflix,” said RocketRide Games founder Louis-René Auclair. “Having the ability to bring games to their millions of subscribers is definitely a great opportunity for RocketRide Games and for video games studios all over the world.”

After reports of Netflix’s gaming ventures hinted at the company’s plans to expand beyond just TV shows and movies, the company formally announced its plans to add starting games and more afterwards late last year. The gaming expansion opened with Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up and has added more since then. Mike Verdu, the vice president of Netflix’s game development, said in November that the plan was to offer a variety of games for different subscribers to encompass various genres and experiences players might be looking for.

“Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone,” Verdu said. “We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us.”

Netflix also acquired its first studio in September to assist with its gaming efforts. With that combined with additional partnerships like this one, expect to see more games available through Netflix soon enough.