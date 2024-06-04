Netflix Reveals Next Batch of Games Coming This Summer

Over the last few years, Netflix Games has slowly built up its catalog. The team has added everything from massive games like Grand Theft Auto to indies like Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, giving players of all types things to do. Today, the team revealed a new trailer spotlighting 14 games coming to the subscription service this summer. It's a solid mix of hit indie games and Netflix-themed content. While many of the games have a release date, a few are still up in the air, so we might see them pushed out of the summer window, but they should be out relatively soon.

Netflix Games Summer 2024 Additions

Netflix Stories: Perfect Match (June 6)

(Photo: Netflix)

"You're a successful relationship podcaster who's just arrived at a luxury mansion to look for love on Netflix's hit dating show Perfect Match. But when a familiar face shows up on the first night, you'll have to decide if you want to explore what might have been or pursue something (and someone) new. This playful interactive adventure, only available in Netflix Stories, immerses you in the world of Perfect Match. Featuring series host Nick Lachey and a lush tropical setting, this game gives you the agency to live out your reality show fantasies. Dress how you want, date who you want, and make choices that are uniquely yours."

The Case of the Golden Idol (June 11)

"Mayhem, magic, and murder most foul! Examine clues and use your powers of deduction to solve a series of grisly murders and the twisted mystery of a family's cursed heirloom in this point-and-click detective adventure game. In 1742, a gold figurine imbued with supernatural powers passes into the hands of an explorer by way of a dastardly act. Decades later, the treasure continues to cast a spell over his descendants. Step into the shoes of an 18th-century detective to uncover the dark truth behind a series of strange — and somehow connected — deaths that seem to follow in the idol's wake. This Netflix edition of the game includes two additional prequel chapters, "The Spider of Lanka" and "The Lemurian Vampire.""

Hearts (June 18)

(Photo: Hearts)

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit (June 25)

"Attention, Spirit Scouts! Something spooky is afoot: A bus crash has left you stranded alone on a mysterious (yet delightfully cute) island. Explore the unique island and meet and befriend cute, ghostly spirit bears who need your help to remember their pasts and find peace. Customize a bustling, beautiful campsite — crafting, decorating, and building furniture to bring life and color back to this adorable island — and hopefully reunite with your lost scout troop as you gradually repair your bus."

Too Hot to Handle 3 (July 23)

"This time, you're the bombshell! Crash the retreat and start drama among paired-up singles in this season of Too Hot to Handle, the beloved dating game based on the series. More customization! Fewer inhibitions! Will you find love and romance or go for casual hookups in this dating game? Flirt with glittering singles, get tangled up in love triangles, and make fateful decisions that could have lasting consequences for your dating life. Can you abstain from getting frisky and build a true romance? Or will you succumb to infatuation? The story is in your hands. Based on the hit Netflix reality series Too Hot to Handle."

The Dragon Prince: Xadia (July 30)

"Welcome to Xadia. Become a legendary hero and team up to take on epic missions and magical quests in this role-playing game (RPG) adventure based on Netflix's Emmy-winning hit fantasy series The Dragon Prince. Developed in-house by series creator Wonderstorm, this cooperative, hero-based game is set in the same epic fantasy world and has all the humor, charm, and high stakes fans have come to expect. This action-packed game introduces new characters and stories to expand the Dragon Prince universe along with countless hours of fun co-op multiplayer gameplay and satisfying RPG progression. Play as one of several iconic heroes from The Dragon Prince, each with their own unique abilities and combat style. As you hack and slash through each adventure and dungeon, grow your hero's power to take on increasingly difficult missions. Whether you're a fan of the series trying out your first ARPG or a seasoned player ready to dive into something new, you'll find an unforgettable fantasy adventure in Xadia."

Arranger: A Role-Playing Adventure (Summer 2024)

"Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure follows the story of Jemma, a small-town misfit on a journey of self-discovery. Venturing out beyond her stiflingly cozy confines, she finds an inspiring world —but also one ruled by fear, and a strange, immovable "static" force. Can she disrupt a culture of stagnation, and find a place to fit into it?"

Don't Starve Together (Coming Soon)

"Fight, farm, build, and explore together in the standalone multiplayer expansion to the uncompromising wilderness survival game, Don't Starve Together. Enter a strange and unexplored world full of odd creatures, hidden dangers, and ancient secrets. Gather resources to craft items and build structures that match your survival style. Play your way as you unravel the mysteries of "The Constant." Cooperate with your friends in a private game, or find new friends online. Work with other players to survive the harsh environment, or strike out on your own. Do whatever it takes, but most importantly: Don't starve."

Harmonium: The Musical (Coming Soon)

"Harmonium is an interactive sign language musical and adventure/narrative game that follows Melody Macato, an energetic 10-year-old Filipina American musician who became Deaf at a young age. For her upcoming debut show, she wants to create a new type of music that can be felt, seen, and is accessible to her friends. But when Melody's notes leap off the page, she is pulled into a musical and visual wonderland called Harmonium. In order to make it home in time for her big show, Melody has to face Cacophony, an all-consuming force that can only be defeated with a masterpiece symphony. "

Lab Rat (Coming Soon)

"Lab Rat is a handcrafted narrative puzzler masquerading as a machine-generated video game. The satirical adventure stars a metrics-obsessed AI who will monitor, profile, and guide you as you attempt to solve more than 100 unique spatial problems. Over time, this AI will develop a hilariously misguided understanding of humanity based on your performance and survey response data."

Netflix Stories: Emily in Paris (Coming Soon)

(Photo: Netflix)

"Moving from the United States to Paris to accept a job at an esteemed fashion magazine, you quickly discover that the City of Love is full of surprises, challenges, and stunning suitors. With the help of Emily, Mindy, Alfie, and Gabriel, you'll explore the romantic capital and aim to find yourself in the process. Will you take every opportunity to land your dream job, and follow your heart?"

Netflix Stories: Selling Sunset (Coming Soon)

(Photo: Netflix)

"Welcome to The Oppenheim Group! As the newest agent at LA's glitziest luxury brokerage, you must sell your way up in the city of the rich and famous to win the listing for a new $100 million Bel Air development. But to prove yourself as the top realtor, you'll have to navigate affluent clients, office drama, and another new agent who wants to take you down."

Tales of the Shire (Coming Soon)

"Welcome home, Hobbit! Live the cozy life of a Hobbit in the wonderfully serene landscape of the Shire. Discover, decorate, and share in this idyllic corner of Middle-earth. Join friendly Hobbits and familiar faces awaiting your arrival in Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game."

Rotwood (Coming Soon)

"The world has been thrown into chaos, and it's up to you and your friends to battle the corrupt beasts of the Rotwood. Upgrade your gear, choose your preferred weapon, and hone your skills to defend your safe haven."