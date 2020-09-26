Netflix's The Witcher Recasts Eskel for Season 2

✖

Netflix has found its new Eskel for season 2 of The Witcher. Thue Rasmussen was cast as Eskel originally but because of the delays in production due to the coronavirus pandemic he had to step away from the role. Netflix has now cast Basil Eidenbenz to play the role of Eskel in season 2, who is one of Geralt's fellow Witchers, and it seems he has already started filming scenes on the set (via Deadline). Fans will know Eidenbenz from projects like Victoria, The Athena, and X Company.

Rasmussen announced his departure on Instagram, and you can read his full message below.

"Sadly, due to the rescheduling because of Covid-19, I will not be portraying Eskel in The Witcher," Rasmussen's statement, which you can check out in full below, reads in part. "It's heartbreaking, of course, but I mostly feel happy and grateful for the days I got to spend on set earlier this year. Everyone was extremely engaged and passionate about the project and it was a truly inspiring experience."

You can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The cast includes Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now