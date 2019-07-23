The Witcher Showrunner Confirms Unexpected Fan-Favorite Character Appears

The Witcher had a big showing at San Diego Comic-Con this year, as Netflix showed off plenty of new footage and revealed several big details about the anticipated show. Fans got to see several clips and hear directly from the showrunner herself Lauren S. Hissrich during the panel, but ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Hissrich in further detail about the show, and we just had to ask about the lovable bard from the franchise Dandelion. Regardless of how you pronounce his name, fans love the character, and Hissrich revealed he is in the show, just under his original Polish name Jaskier.

“We call him Jaskier. Yeah, absolutely. Jaskier is 100% in the show,” Hissrich said. “It’s interesting, because people ask about Jaskier all the time and why we went with his original name. It is funny, part of it was because when I read the books I read it as Dandelion (the flower), and then I listened to the audiobooks. Dandelion (pronounced Dan-dill-ion), how would I get that?”

As someone that played the games first and then read the books, I had the same reaction at first. We also asked why the character wasn’t used as narration throughout the series, something his bard skills would have lent themselves to.

“It was really interesting because, just going back to Jaskier, he’s absolutely in the series. We didn’t look to him as narration, frankly because when I write narration I tend to get a little bit lazy in the actual storytelling. It sounds like a ridiculous thing, but if you can have someone tell you what you’re watching, then you don’t really need to watch it,” Hissrich said.

It won’t take long for fans to fall in love with Dandelion, and we can’t wait to see him alongside Geralt at some point during the show.

You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Geralt), Freya Allan (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Maciej Musial (Sir Lazlo), Anna Shaffer (Triss), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Millie Brady (Princess Renfri), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), and Tom Canton (Filavandrel).

The Witcher currently has no release date.

The Witcher currently has no release date.