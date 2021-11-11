The Witcher: Henry Cavill Replayed the Games on Hardest Difficulty During Lockdown

Finding the time to play through lengthy video games like CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher franchise can be tricky to manage, especially if you are as busy as, say, Netflix’s Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill. But given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Cavill managed to find the time during lockdown to replay through the series on their hardest difficulty settings, according to a new interview.

“I decided to put it on the hardest difficulty possible to play, which I’ve done before, and it was really quite stressful! I forgot quite how stressful it was,” Cavill told Total Film in an interview for the new issue of the magazine. “These days I’m not rich in time and so I haven’t unfortunately had too much of a chance to have a go with the games again.”

