Watch Joey Batey Read Stories From The Witcher

The second season of Netflix's The Witcher might still be some time away, especially with the pause in filming due to the whole ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the streaming service recently released something that should make the wait a little bit easier: 14 minutes of Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier, reading from The Last Wish, the book from author Andrzej Sapkowski from which the first season of the show largely drew its plots.

This video, of course, follows in the footsteps of a similar one from late last year featuring Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix show, reading from The Last Wish, though Batey's video is nearly three times its length. Here's to hoping we get even more of these sort of videos as we all wait for Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher. There are plenty of other cast members that could take a turn, after all.

may I offer you 14 soothing minutes of Joey Batey reading The Witcher in these trying times? pic.twitter.com/LxgKPavXfO — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 24, 2020

What do you think of Netflix's The Witcher? Would you listen to an entire audiobook version of The Last Wish as read by Batey? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how Netflix describes the series:

"Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together."

The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. A second season is in the works, but it has paused filming due to coronavirus concerns. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.