The Witcher Author Praises Season 2

Netflix’s The Witcher is finally set to release Season 2 later this week on Friday, December 17th, and while reviews from critics (including our own) are out already, the latest one would appear to be one of the most important of all: The Witcher author and creator Andrzej Sapkowski. It should come as no surprise given Sapkowski’s praise for the first season that he seems to enjoy the new one, praising showrunner Lauren S. Hissirch and her team, and cannot wait for the next.

“I congratulate Lauren and her team on their excellent work,” Sapkowski shared. “Adapting my books is not an easy task. I watched with great joy, and I hope for an even more epic season 3.” You can check out the official review from Sapkowski, shared to Netflix’s Twitter account for The Witcher franchise, below:

Our favourite review of #TheWitcher Season 2 so far! pic.twitter.com/XqGGo4TCaK — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 14, 2021

As Sapkowski references, Netflix previously announced The Witcher Season 3. That’s in addition to some kind of show for kids and families. The first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

As noted above, The Witcher Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

