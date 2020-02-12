Netflix’s The Witcher Set to Black Sabbath Works Shockingly Well

Look, at this point, it should be clear that we here at ComicBook.com are, by and large, pretty fond of Netflix’s The Witcher. The adaptation has its highs and lows, for sure, but it is exactly the kind of genre fare that makes for a relatively easy watch and recommendation. It also helps explain why a montage of scenes from the show’s first season set to “War Pigs” by Black Sabbath works surprisingly well.

Major spoilers for the first season of Netflix’s The Witcher follow. You’ve been warned.

The short version is, much of what makes Netflix’s The Witcher… well, Netflix’s The Witcher is that it appeals to the same part of the brain as shows like Buffy or Angel with a slightly higher production value and source material to fall back on. Think Xena, but with a budget. So taking out all the major fights and events, and setting them to classic rock with a head-bopping pace and smart editing — like the video here — is both a throwback to simpler times and good Internet fodder.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.