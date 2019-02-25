New ‘Apex Legends’ Character Prophet Leaked

Respawn Entertainment has seemingly been on top of things when it comes to Apex Legends. Ever since the game’s surprise launch, the development team has been relatively quick with responding to feedback and even implementing changes based on what players have had to say. That said, the studio also has quite a bit in the works, some of which has been leaked, including a new character named Prophet.

According to Gaming INTEL, Prophet will be an upcoming Apex Legends character. Of course, Respawn hasn’t mentioned them as of yet, but due to a recent datamining operation, a file was uncovered that hints at Prophet’s abilities in the game.

The ability in question is called “Precog” and the file shows it to be an element that is within the HUD. Assuming that Precog is short for Precognition, we can only imagine what sort of future-reading abilities Prophet has. That, or it’s just a clever name for the ability that belongs to someone named Prophet.

Dataminers have been having a ball with the new free-to-play battle royale game ever since it launched. New weapons, a ranked mode, and much more have seemingly been revealed before Respawn can unveil it themselves.

In addition to Prophet, at least two other Legends have possibly been revealed with Octane, who will supposedly have a Stimpack of sorts that will likely boost their recovery rate, speed, and more. Wattson, on the other hand, is said to have a Tesla Trap that will likely not be very fun for opponents with the implied electrical component.

Of course, none of this is guaranteed until Respawn says otherwise, but I suggest keeping an open mind and an open container of salt nearby.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about the latest leak to reveal an upcoming Apex Legends character? Do you believe any of it is true? Let us know in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!